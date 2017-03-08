Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Volvo showcases new XC60 SUV at Geneva Motor Show

Published 08 March 2017

Volvo Cars has unveiled the new XC60 premium SUV at the Geneva Motor Show.

The new car is replacement of the company's original XC60, the mid-sized SUV, which sold nearly a million units globally. 

The new SUV features a City Safety system which allows the car to use the steering assist feature that reduces head-on and lane-changing collisions.

It also includes Pilot Assist, Volvo’s version of semi-autonomous driver assistance system, which can automatically take control over steering, acceleration and braking, at speeds of up to 130km/hr.

The XC60 is powered by a T8 Twin petrol plug-in hybrid engine, which is claimed to deliver 407hp. It can reach from 0-100km in 5.3 seconds.

The petrol engine comes in two other options including T5 with 254hp and T6 with 320hp. The T6 version also includes supercharger and a turbocharger.

XC60 is claimed to have resemblance to the XC90. The new SUV is believed to directly compete with other compact crossovers such as Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Porsche Macan. It is expected to hit markets in late 2017.

Volvo Car Group president and CEO Håkan Samuelsson said:  “We have a strong heritage in designing stylish and dynamic SUVs that offer the latest in technology. The new XC60 will be no exception. It’s the perfect car for an active lifestyle, and it represents the next step in our transformation plan.”

Volvo Car Group Product & Quality senior vice president Henrik Green said: “We have focused on building a car that can deliver pleasure to all of your senses – from a commanding view of the road ahead in a beautifully appointed and calm cabin, to a safe, inspired and confident ride.

“We’ve paid particular attention to making life easier for our customers by providing them with the creature comforts and services that take the hassle out of everyday life.”

Image: Volvo debuts XC60 SUV at Geneva Motor Show. Photo: Courtesy of Volvo Car Corporation.

