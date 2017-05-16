Volvo, Google partner to bring Android into connected cars

Volvo Cars has partnered with tech giant Google to build Android into next generation connected cars.

The automaker will develop the next generation of its infotainment and connectivity solution based on Android, providing access to a range of apps and services.

Volvo will launch the solution on its new models within two years.

Google, Volvo, or third party app developers will develop the large catalogue of popular Android apps to provide connected and predictive services in and around the car.

The companies are also working to update recent Volvo models with Google Local Search, a location based service application, which will be released as an update with Sensus Navigation.

Volvo Car Group Research & Development senior vice president Henrik Green said: “We are making an important strategic step with the Google partnership. Google’s platform and services will enhance the user experience by enabling more personalisation possibilities, while Android will offer increased flexibility from a development perspective.

“With the advent of Android we will embrace a rich ecosystem while keeping our iconic Volvo user interface. We will offer hundreds of popular apps and the best integrated experience in this broad, connected environment.”

Google Android Engineering vice president Patrick Brady said: “This partnership gives us the opportunity to deliver a more seamless experience to Volvo drivers through a full-featured infotainment platform and rich ecosystem of Android applications and Google services.”

Volvo Cars recently launched a replacement to its medium size SUV, the XC60 at the Geneva Motor Show. The company is set to reveal a smaller SUV, the XC40, later this year.

Image: Volvo partners with Google to develop new-age Android Auto for next-generation models. Photo: Courtesy of Volvo Car Corporation.