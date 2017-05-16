Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Design & Production
Design & Development
Design & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Design & Production | Design & Development
Design & Development News

Volvo, Google partner to bring Android into connected cars

Published 16 May 2017

Volvo Cars has partnered with tech giant Google to build Android into next generation connected cars.

The automaker will develop the next generation of its infotainment and connectivity solution based on Android, providing access to a range of apps and services.

Volvo will launch the solution on its new  models within two years.

Google, Volvo, or third party app developers will develop the large catalogue of popular Android apps to provide connected and predictive services in and around the car.

The companies are also working to update recent Volvo models with Google Local Search, a location based service application, which will be released as an update with Sensus Navigation. 

Volvo Car Group Research & Development senior vice president Henrik Green said: “We are making an important strategic step with the Google partnership. Google’s platform and services will enhance the user experience by enabling more personalisation possibilities, while Android will offer increased flexibility from a development perspective.

“With the advent of Android we will embrace a rich ecosystem while keeping our iconic Volvo user interface. We will offer hundreds of popular apps and the best integrated experience in this broad, connected environment.”

Google Android Engineering vice president Patrick Brady said: “This partnership gives us the opportunity to deliver a more seamless experience to Volvo drivers through a full-featured infotainment platform and rich ecosystem of Android applications and Google services.”

Volvo Cars recently launched a replacement to its medium size SUV, the XC60 at the Geneva Motor Show. The company is set to reveal a smaller SUV, the XC40, later this year.

Image: Volvo partners with Google to develop new-age Android Auto for next-generation models. Photo: Courtesy of Volvo Car Corporation.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Technology> Automobile Technology
Design & Production> Design & Development

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Automotive> Automobile technology> Design
Automotive> Automobile technology> Others
Design & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

COMAU – Technology in Motion COMAU is a worldwide leader in delivering comprehensive engineering solutions for the automation of manufacturing processes within the automotive and other industrial sectors. We specialise in designing highly flexible systems, as well as integrating products, processes and services that increase efficiency while lowering overall costs. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers EPSON Factory Automation - Developers of Industrial Robots EPSON Factory Automation is a leading provider of high-quality robot systems. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies - Rubber and Plastic Components and Assemblies Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies, established in 1939, is internationally active in custom-made development and manufacturing of rubber and plastic components and assemblies. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers EMAG – Manufacturing Systems for Precision Metal Components The EMAG Group was the first manufacturer to produce vertical pick-up turning machines and is still the dominant player in the market. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers

Design & Development Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.