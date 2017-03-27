Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Design & Production
Design & Development
Design & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Design & Production | Design & Development
Design & Development News

Uber halts self-driving cars tests in Arizona after crash

Published 27 March 2017

Ride-hailing company Uber has reportedly suspended its self-driving car tests, after one of the vehicles met with an accident in the City of Tempe, Arizona, US.

The accident involved a Volvo SUV from Uber, which was carrying two engineers in the front.

Uber recently announced that it will be the first company to launch a pilot program where passengers will be carried using vehicles with high level autonomy.

The program will include two Uber employees sitting in the front, so that they can take control, if anything goes wrong.

In this particular incident however, there no passengers present the car.

Initial police report suggests that Uber’s vehicle was not to be blamed, but other car failed to yield to Uber’s vehicle, which caused the self-driving car to flip on its side.

Until, the investigation is complete, Uber said that it is suspending the self-driving trials indefinitely in the states of Arizona and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In California, the company refused to get a permit for testing its autonomous vehicles, arguing that these rules did not apply. One of the autonomous vehicles, carrying passengers was seen crossing red light. While Uber blamed human error and later, the New York Times reported that the company’s internal documents reported that the cars were failing to recognise red light at traffic signals.

This is not the first time for self-driving cars being involved in accidents. Last year, Google’s self-driving car brushed with a schoolbus.

A driver in Tesla Model S in autopilot mode was killed in a collision after it hit a truck in Florida, last year.

The incident has reportedly forced the company to stop the self-driving trials for a while, as the company is already facing several issues. Recently, the company’s president Jeff Jones resigned from his position.

In February this year, Waymo, Google’s self-driving car project filed lawsuit against Uber for allegedly using its stolen technology.

Image: Uber suspends self-driving cars after crash. Photo: Courtesy of Uber.com.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Design & Production> Design & Development

Related Dates
2017> March

Related Industries
Automotive> Automobile technology> Design
Design & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

COMAU – Technology in Motion COMAU is a worldwide leader in delivering comprehensive engineering solutions for the automation of manufacturing processes within the automotive and other industrial sectors. We specialise in designing highly flexible systems, as well as integrating products, processes and services that increase efficiency while lowering overall costs. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers Trocellen – Cross-Linked Polyolefin Foams for Most Diversified Industries Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers Forbo - Conveyor and Processing Belts Forbo Siegling is a worldwide leading manufacturer of conveyor and processing belts made from modern synthetic materials. Forbo Siegling pays special attention to the requirements of the food processing industry – tailoring a special range of HACCP conveyor and processing belts to ensure food is produced, processed and packaged efficiently and hygienically. Forbo Siegling has stood for high quality since 1919. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers EMAG eldec Induction GmbH - Innovative Specialists for your Heating Task As a globally active company, eldec develops, produces and distributes technologies for induction heating. For curing and tempering, brazing, annealing and shrink-joining, for coating and stripping. Innovative solutions with a multitude of applications – few value added processes can do without eldec. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers

Design & Development Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.