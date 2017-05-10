Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Design & Production
Design & Development
Design & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Design & Production | Design & Development
Design & Development News

Truck industry plans to introduce semi-automated vehicles by 2023 across Europe

Published 10 May 2017

Truck manufacturers in Europe have revealed plans to introduce convoys of semi-automated trucks on European motorways before 2025.

Besides setting out the timing, the ‘EU Roadmap for Truck Platooning’ also provides guidance to policy makers and authorities on the regulatory changes and political support necessary for cross-border truck platooning.

Truck platooning is the linking of two or more trucks in convoy, using state-of-the-art connectivity technology and driving support systems. The truck at the head of the platoon acts as the leader, with the vehicles behind reacting and adapting to changes in its movement – requiring little to no action from drivers. The first real-life tests with truck platooning are already underway.

Platooning allows trucks to drive closer together, thereby significantly reducing their air-drag friction – which in turn can reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by up to 10%. Given that braking is automatic and immediate, truck platooning helps to improve safety too. Platoons of trucks also use roads more effectively, thus delivering goods faster and reducing traffic jams.

Speaking at the European Parliament today, Erik Jonnaert, Secretary General of the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) presented the ‘EU Roadmap for Truck Platooning’ to policy makers. The roadmap provides an overview of the steps that are necessary to implement multi-brand platooning by 2023. Jonnaert: “The technology for platooning with trucks of the same brand is already available today. But clearly customers will need to be able to platoon with trucks of different brands, so our next objective is to introduce multi-brand platooning.”

“By 2023, it should be possible to drive across Europe on motorways with multi-brand platoons, without needing any specific exemptions for crossing national borders – a prerequisite for international transport.” Subsequently, allowing the driver of a trailing truck to rest might come under consideration. However, full autonomous trucks will only come later, Jonnaert stressed.

While manufacturers are already exploring the business case for truck platooning with the logistics sector, certain conditions that need to be met before 2023 are beyond the control of the truck industry. Erik Jonnaert: “That’s why we will also need to strengthen cooperation between all players involved, including operators of road infrastructure, transport companies, regulators and insurance companies, but policy makers in particular.”

Europe will need to create a supportive regulatory framework before truck platooning can become a common sight. “And that’s exactly where the policy makers come in. They will need to develop new rules, make changes to existing legislation, and harmonise international and EU rules,” said ACEA’s Erik Jonnaert.

At the same time, it will be imperative to get political support for promoting the wide-spread introduction of platooning. Governments should, for example, introduce incentives, such as toll and tax reductions, CO2 bonuses or flexibility in driving time, to stimulate the market uptake of truck platooning.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Design & Production> Automobile Manufacturing
Technology> Automobile Technology
Design & Production> Design & Development

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Automotive> Vehicle Manufacturing> Commercial Vehicles
Automotive> Automobile technology> Design
Automotive> Automobile technology> Others
Design & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

EMAG eldec Induction GmbH - Innovative Specialists for your Heating Task As a globally active company, eldec develops, produces and distributes technologies for induction heating. For curing and tempering, brazing, annealing and shrink-joining, for coating and stripping. Innovative solutions with a multitude of applications – few value added processes can do without eldec. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers EPSON Factory Automation - Developers of Industrial Robots EPSON Factory Automation is a leading provider of high-quality robot systems. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies - Rubber and Plastic Components and Assemblies Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies, established in 1939, is internationally active in custom-made development and manufacturing of rubber and plastic components and assemblies. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers Trocellen – Cross-Linked Polyolefin Foams for Most Diversified Industries Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers

Design & Development Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.