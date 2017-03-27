Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Design & Development News

Toyota, NTT to partner on ICT platform R&D for connected cars

Published 27 March 2017

Toyota Motor and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) have agreed to collaborate on ICT platform R&D for connected cars.

The collaboration will combine the automotive vehicle-related technologies of Toyota with the information and communication technologies (ICT) of NTT Group companies.

Aims of the Collaboration

Toyota and the NTT Group, sharing their technologies, knowledge and expertise, and making use of Big Data obtained from automotive vehicles, will carry out joint research and development of technologies necessary for solving various issues facing society, including traffic accidents and congestion, and for providing customers with new mobility services, aimed at realizing a sustainable Smart Mobility Society in the future from a global perspective.

Areas of Collaboration

Platform for data collection, accumulation, and analysis

Create technologies for building and administering a platform to realize collection and accumulation of huge amounts of vehicle information and other data received from large numbers of vehicles, for distributing large amounts of data, and for analyzing and processing the collected Big Data in real time.

IoT networks and data centers

Study the network topology of global infrastructure and optimal data center deployment necessary for safe and reliable collection and distribution of large amounts of data, based on assumption of vehicle use cases.

Next-generation communication technologies (5G, edge computing)

Conduct studies to determine the optimal mobile communications system considering vehicle use cases and perform connection tests of such systems to promote 5G standardization for automotive vehicles, and verify the applicability of edge computing technology.

Agents

Develop technologies for providing drivers with user-friendly services by combining driving advice based on understanding of the environment inside and outside the vehicle, voice interaction technology, and other technologies by using AI (artificial intelligence).

Roles of Each Company

Toyota

Based on its knowledge of vehicle use cases and data requirements on the vehicle side, will research and develop an ICT platform for connected cars, aimed at mobility service value creation.

NTT Group
 

NTT DATA Corporation

Based on its advanced analytics capability and experiences in supporting the social infrastructure in Japan, NTT DATA will develop technologies for building platform to realize collection, accumulation, and analysis of huge amounts of vehicle information.

NTT Communications Corporation

Will establish next-generation global ICT infrastructure optimized to the IoT by leveraging its globally expanding ICT services (Tier 1 IP backbone, VPN and data centers).

NTT DOCOMO, Inc.

Building on its role in leading standardization efforts for the next-generation 5G mobile communications system and in conducting advanced R&D, will promote 5G standardization for automotive vehicle use and lead the way in 5G mobile communication system trial.

NTT

Will conduct R&D on edge computing technology and promote international standardization. Will also carry out R&D on driving advice and voice interaction technologies, making use of know-how from the NTT Group AI technology corevo®.*


Source: Company Press Release

Design & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Design & Development Intelligence







