Design & Development News

Toyota adds 860 Special Edition to 86 lineup

Published 15 March 2017

Japanese automaker Toyota has added a new model to the 86 lineup, the 860 Special Edition.

The 2017 Toyota 86 will turn more heads than ever with the new 860 Special Edition that adds stand-out styling, premium features and performance technology.

Toyota vehicle marketing and communications national manager John Myers said: “The 86 is recognized by enthusiasts for its impressive driving performance and its value-oriented price tag.

“The 860 Special Edition will amplify these core elements with an added dose of premium styling mixed with performance technology.”

On the outside, the 860 Special Edition will command attention with its exclusive Supernova Orange paint that is contrasted by its black body stripes, rear spoiler, heated outside mirrors and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Topping it off, the special edition gets LED fog lights and a unique aerodynamic underbody panel for added style and function. The special edition will also be available in Halo White, and only 860 units of each color will be made.

The interior features the perfect combination of luxury and performance with heated front seats in black leather with orange stitching.

The same contrasting black and orange theme continues to the leather-trimmed steering wheel, shift boot and parking brake lever. Each 860 Special Edition features a unique center console placard that signifies its exclusivity.

Additional premium features include Smart key with push-button start and touch-activated door unlock, as well as dual-zone automatic climate control.

The 86 is all about driving performance, and the 860 comes with new performance technology that driving enthusiasts will appreciate.

Each special edition will come with a 4.2-inch multi-information display that features a G-force meter and stop watch, and displays vital information such as horsepower and torque curves, engine coolant and oil temperatures and MPG.

The 2017 860 Special Edition will be available in dealerships later this March, and is available with either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and Dynamic Rev Management® technology.

The manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) will be $29,155 for the manual transmission and $29,875 for the automatic transmission, excluding the delivery, processing and handling (DPH) fee of $885. The DPH fee for vehicles distributed by Southeast Toyota (SET) and Gulf States Toyota (GST) may vary.

Limited Warranty and Toyota Care

Toyota’s 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and corrosion with no mileage limitation.

The 86 also comes standard with Toyota Care, a complimentary plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first.



Source: Company Press Release

