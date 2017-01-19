TomTom buys German autonomous driving start-up

Dutch technology company TomTom has acquired German self-driving startup Autonomos for an undisclosed amount.

The purchase will advance TomTom's position from map-based product developer and service provider to a player in the field of self-driving vehicles.

It will alloe the company to better serve its customers with its products such as HD map, RoadDNA localisation technology along with navigation traffic and other cloud services.

TomTom CEO and co-founder Harold Goddijn said: "This is an important development for TomTom as it will help us to continue to strengthen our capabilities for the future of driving and expand our knowledge and expertise.

"With this deal we are further positioning ourselves as one of the leaders in autonomous driving".

Autonomos was established in 2012, after its founders worked for several years in autonomous driving research projects at the Free University of Berline.

Until now, the company has been providing research & development consultancy services for automated vehicle assistance systems and is claimed to have gained knowledge and expertise in the process, with the capability of full demonstration-level autonomous driving software stack, 3D sensor technology and digital image processing.

Autonomos first received financial support from the Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB) and alubi capital GmbH, run by Business Angel Alfred Möckel.

Autonomos CEO and co-founder Tinosch Ganjineh said: "We are proud to have been selected by the world leader in map making for bringing autonomous driving together to the next level.

"TomTom's technology combined with our intelligent driving know-how are a perfect match to make the dream of self-driving cars become a reality".

Image: The car MadeInGermany was developed by the AutoNOMOs Labs, a university project funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research. Photo: Courtesy of Claudia Heinstein.