Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Design & Production
Design & Development
Design & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Design & Production | Design & Development
Design & Development News

TomTom buys German autonomous driving start-up

Published 19 January 2017

Dutch technology company TomTom has acquired German self-driving startup Autonomos for an undisclosed amount.

The purchase will advance TomTom's position from map-based product developer and service provider to a player in the field of self-driving vehicles.

It will alloe the company to better serve its customers with its products such as HD map, RoadDNA localisation technology along with navigation traffic and other cloud services.

TomTom CEO and co-founder Harold Goddijn said: "This is an important development for TomTom as it will help us to continue to strengthen our capabilities for the future of driving and expand our knowledge and expertise.

"With this deal we are further positioning ourselves as one of the leaders in autonomous driving".

Autonomos was established in 2012, after its founders worked for several years in autonomous driving research projects at the Free University of Berline.

Until now, the company has been providing research & development consultancy services for automated vehicle assistance systems and is claimed to have gained knowledge and expertise in the process, with the capability of full demonstration-level autonomous driving software stack, 3D sensor technology and digital image processing.

Autonomos first received financial support from the Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB) and alubi capital GmbH, run by Business Angel Alfred Möckel.

Autonomos CEO and co-founder Tinosch Ganjineh said: "We are proud to have been selected by the world leader in map making for bringing autonomous driving together to the next level.

"TomTom's technology combined with our intelligent driving know-how are a perfect match to make the dream of self-driving cars become a reality".

Image: The car MadeInGermany was developed by the AutoNOMOs Labs, a university project funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research. Photo: Courtesy of Claudia Heinstein.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Design & Production> Design & Development

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Automotive> Automobile technology> Design
Design & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies - Rubber and Plastic Components and Assemblies Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies, established in 1939, is internationally active in custom-made development and manufacturing of rubber and plastic components and assemblies. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers IDAC – Engineering Analysis Consultants and Software IDAC is a UK-based company specialising in simulation software and analysis. IDAC is a value-added reseller for a wide range of engineering analysis software, including the full ANSYS simulation suite. It also offers a flexible consulting service to complement its clients' analysis needs through its engineers, who have extensive Finite Element Analysis (FEA) and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) experience. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers COMAU – Technology in Motion COMAU is a worldwide leader in delivering comprehensive engineering solutions for the automation of manufacturing processes within the automotive and other industrial sectors. We specialise in designing highly flexible systems, as well as integrating products, processes and services that increase efficiency while lowering overall costs. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers EMAG – Manufacturing Systems for Precision Metal Components The EMAG Group was the first manufacturer to produce vertical pick-up turning machines and is still the dominant player in the market. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers

Design & Development Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.