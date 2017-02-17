Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Design & Development News

Tata Motors, Microsoft partner for connected cars

Published 17 February 2017

Tata Motors has collaborated with Microsoft India to redefine the connected experience for automobile users

Through the collaboration, Tata Motors plans to leverage Microsoft’s expertise in connected vehicle technologies that bring artificial intelligence, machine learning capabilities and Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities.

The capabilities will be offered from Microsoft’s Azure cloud and will be developed in personalised, smart and safe driving experience for vehicle owners.

Tata Motors said the first vehicle with these features will be showcased at the Geneva International Motor Show to be held this March.

The suite will have a user interface developed by Tata, while using Microsoft enabled functionality like advanced navigation, predictive maintenance, telematics and remote monitoring features.

With this collaboration, Tata Motors is planning to bring connectivity features n mainstream, mass-market vehicles at affordable prices.

The company said it will continuously develop and launch new connected services and applications that can enable people to be able to connect with work, entertainment and social networks, with greater safety and security.

Apart from these applications, Tata also plans to incorporate new technologies such as cloud computing, analytics, geo-spatial & mapping and increased human-machine interface, creating a new benchmark in the industry for connected vehicles in India.

The new features will offer services such as suggestions for several places of interest including shopping and dining.

The services can offer pre-emptive service alerts based on vehicle health data and can help owners to avoid costly down time, through planned road trips.

The services will be updated through firmware over the air and software over the air updates.

Tata Motors CEO & managing director Guenter Butschek said: "With the aim to develop innovative and technologically leading products that excite customers, we at Tata Motors, understand the need for a connected ecosystem that can integrate into the digital lives of customers.

“We are using Microsoft’s connected vehicle technologies on Azure intelligent cloud to bring the digital lives of our customers into the cars they drive.

“Making the most of fast-paced innovation cycle that Microsoft has to offer, we will create a fully connected and seamless driving experience for our customers."

Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari said: "We are excited to partner with Tata Motors as they embark on a new journey of innovation with Microsoft Azure cloud.

“Using IoT, AI and machine learning technologies, we will provide vehicle owners in India and across the world with a safe, productive and fun driving experience."

Image: Tata Motors CEO Guenter Butschek with Microsoft India president Anant Maheshwari. Photo: Courtesy of Tata Motors.

