Skoda to unveil Sportline derivative of new Kodiaq SUV

Skoda will unveil the Sportline derivative of its new Kodiaq at the Geneva Motor Show in March this year.

The ŠKODA KODIAQ SPORTLINE, with its individual interior and exterior design, emphasises the agility and dynamism of the brand’s large SUV above all else.

The new model variant combines its distinct appearance with the versatile nature of the ŠKODA KODIAQ – its exterior length of 4.70 metres offering up to seven seats as well as the largest amount of interior space and largest boot capacity within its segment.

The design of the new all-rounder mirrors the brand’s design identity and represents a good mix of emotiveness and rationality. Furthermore, the soon-to-be presented ŠKODA KODIAQ SPORTLINE comes with features designed to provide pure driving pleasure.

Black design features underline its dynamic appearance

The bodywork elements and special features finished in black underline the ŠKODA KODIAQ SPORTLINE’s dynamic focus.

The radiator grille, roof rails, wing mirror housings and side window trims all come in black. The rear window and rear side windows are tinted (SunSet). The rear is enhanced by a narrow, silver-coloured trim below the bumper.

The side view of each of the ŠKODA KODIAQ models is characterised by short overhangs, their sloping roofline that is visually extended by a line in the D-pillar, and the tapered rear. The protective side trims of the ŠKODA KODIAQ SPORTLINE are body-coloured.

It comes with 19-inch alloy wheels in a special new design as standard. As an option, 20-inch wheels are also available. Furthermore, it bears a small badge with the model designation on the front wing.

The ŠKODA KODIAQ SPORTLINE’s equipment

The ŠKODA KODIAQ SPORTLINE is based on the Ambition trim level. Additionally, it is equipped with sports seats (driver’s side electronically adjustable including memory function) with Alcantara covers and silver-coloured stitching. The seats guarantee good lateral support.

The sporty character is also emphasised by the multifunction steering wheel, which – just like the gearstick – is leather covered and the aluminium pedals. Display with sporty visuals includes representation of G-forces, the turbocharging pressure, the current engine output and the temperature of the oil and coolant.

The generous array of standard equipment includes Driving Mode Select (Normal, Sport, Eco, Individual, Comfort, Snow), which can be used to control the engine, automatic transmission, power steering and air conditioning.

Furthermore, the ŠKODA KODIAQ SPORTLINE comes with the following standard equipment: electronically adjustable and foldable wing mirrors with dip and memory function as well as Boarding Spot (lights in the wing mirror which shine onto the floor), rear-view mirror with rain sensor and dip function, a Maxi DOT display, LED ambient lighting for the interior which can be set to one of ten colours, the KODIAQ logo in the door sills, ‘Sport’ trim, Alcantara decorative inserts and floor mats with silver-coloured stitching.

Engine portfolio

There is a choice of two petrol and two diesel engines available for the ŠKODA KODIAQ SPORTLINE:

1.4 TSI 110 kW (150 PS) 4×4, top speed 197 km/h,

0-100 km/h in 9.8 seconds, combined consumption of 6.8 l per 100 km, 153 g CO2/km

2.0 TSI 132 kW (180 PS) 4×4, top speed 207 km/h,

0-100 km/h in 8.0 seconds, combined consumption of 7.3 l per 100 km, 168 g CO2/km

2.0 TDI 110 kW (150 PS) 4×4, top speed 197 km/h,

0-100 km/h in 9.5 seconds, combined consumption of 5.3 l per 100 km, 139 g CO2/km

2.0 TDI 140 kW (190 PS) 4×4, top speed 210 km/h,

0-100 km/h in 8.9 seconds, combined consumption of 5.7 l per 100 km, 150 g CO2/km

All-wheel drive

The ŠKODA KODIAQ SPORTLINE is available with all-wheel drive as standard. The all-wheel-drive system works quickly and intelligently, its control unit constantly calculates the ideal driving torque for the rear axle.

In normal driving conditions, especially with a light load and when coasting, the multi-plate clutch transfers the engine power in a fuel-economical way mainly to the front wheels.

Driving characteristics

Adaptive Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) is available as an option for the ŠKODA KODIAQ SPORTLINE. Electronically regulated dampers can be set by the driver to one of three modes, Comfort, Normal and Sport.

All-wheel drive provides an increase in safety and traction. This is particularly noticeable when towing a trailer. But this technology also means the sporty SUV is well equipped for rough terrain.

With a ground clearance of 194 mm, it can even negotiate larger bumps. It has a ramp angle of 19.7 degrees; the approach and departure angles are an impressive 22.0 and 23.1 degrees due to the short overhangs.

Driver assistance systems

With their wide range of driver assistance systems, all variants of the ŠKODA KODIAQ set benchmarks within their segment. New functions include Trailer Assist, Blind Spot Detect, which warns of any vehicles in the blind spot, and Rear Traffic Alert, which monitors traffic coming from the sides and behind when manoeuvring etc.

The Crew Protect Assist function, which closes windows and the sunroof in the event of an impending accident and tensions the seat belts of the front seats, works in conjunction with the improved Front Assist function, which includes the City Emergency Brake and predictive Pedestrian Protection functions. Park Assist’s functions have been further perfected.

The Area-View system is also a first for the brand: the surround-view cameras, which are located in the front and rear sections as well as in the wing mirrors, come with wide-angle lenses and allow views of the area immediately surrounding the vehicle to be displayed on the monitor.

These include a virtual top-down view and 180-degree images from the areas to the front and rear. This makes it easier to drive in confusing situations or on rough terrain.

Infotainment and ŠKODA Connect

The ŠKODA KODIAQ SPORTLINE is equipped with all the modern infotainment systems of the new large SUV from Czech Republic. The capacitive touch displays feature a glass design (except for the standard Swing sound system).

The top-of-the-range version, the Columbus navigation system, has a 9.2-inch monitor, a Wi-Fi hotspot and an LTE module.

The automatic Emergency Call function comes as standard. The mobile online services from ŠKODA Connect are the perfect addition for the state-of-the-art infotainment system.

They set new benchmarks in terms of navigation, information, entertainment and assistance and can even be configured using your home computer or the ŠKODA Connect app.

World premiere at the Motor Show Geneva

The ŠKODA KODIAQ SPORTLINE will be presented for the first time at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show. ŠKODA will present the new model variant of the large SUV as well as numerous other novelties in hall 2 at the Palexpo exhibition centre. The motor show will be open to the public from 9 to 19 March 2017.