Design & Development News

Renault-Nissan Alliance, Transdev to develop mobility services system for self-driving vehicles

Published 28 February 2017

Renault-Nissan Alliance and Transdev have signed a research contract to jointly explore development of mobility services with fleets of electric driverless vehicles for public and on-demand transportation.

The companies will collaborate to develop a comprehensive, modular transportation system to enable clients to book rides, and mobility operators to monitor and operate self-driving car fleets.

Renault-Nissan Alliance Connected Vehicles and Mobility Services senior vice president Ogi Redzic said: “As the mobility services landscape keeps evolving, we have a great opportunity to offer innovative, connected mobility solutions for the evolving needs of our customers, fully aligned with our vision of a zero-emission, zero-fatalities society.

“Partnering with Transdev allows us to share our knowledge as leaders in electric vehicles, autonomous drive and connected-car technologies with one of the largest multi-modal mobility operators worldwide. Together we will develop an advanced driverless mobility system that will enhance existing public and on-demand transport systems.”

The research will initially include field tests in Paris-Saclay with Renault ZOEs, the leading electric vehicle in Europe, and Transdev’s on-demand dispatch, supervision and routing platform.

Transdev chief performance officer Yann Leriche said: “The future of mobility will be P.A.C.E. –  Personalized, Autonomous, Connected and Electric.

“As a worldwide leader in public transport and on-demand shared services, we are committed to pioneer in mobility to always offer our clients the best solutions for their journeys.

"Our partnership with Renault-Nissan will reinforce our innovation capabilities and accelerate our time-to-market by combining our strengths with those of a global car manufacturer that shares the same willingness to enhance daily mobility to the benefit of clients.”

The Renault-Nissan Alliance has been forming partnerships to accelerate the development of advanced connected-car technologies and mobility services.

These include a partnership with Microsoft to develop a single global platform that will improve the customer experience by making driving more intuitive, intelligent and fun; and a partnership with Japanese internet company DeNA to begin tests in Japan to develop driverless vehicles for commercial services.

Transdev is a pioneer in autonomous vehicle (AV) services. The company is engaged in a series of pilot AV deployments in multiple countries and is currently operating the world’s first commercial driverless service on EDF’s campus in Civaux, France.

Transdev is accelerating the development of its AV operating system working with leading partners including Vedecom and SystemX.



Source: Company Press Release

