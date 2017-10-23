Porsche unveils lightweight 911 Carrera T

Porsche is adding another model to the 911 range: the new 2018 911 Carrera T. With less weight.

The new 911 Carrera T is powered by a twin-turbo 3L flat-six engine which gives an output of 370hp and a torque of 339lb-ft at a broad range of 1750 and 5000rpm.

Power produced from the engine is transferred to the wheels by a manual transmission with a shorter constant transaxle ratio and the mechanical rear differential lock.

This is claimed to propel vehicle from 0-60mph in 4.3 seconds. The new 911 Carrera T can attain a top track speed of 182mph.

The car weighs 3,142 pounds and is considered to the lightest model in the 911 Carrera range.

The vehicle has 20-inch wheels from Carrera S which are painted in Titanium Grey. The standard sport exhaust system is coloured black at the tips.

911 Carrera T is claimed to have an aerodynamically optimized front spoiler lip equipped with a PASM sport suspension. Customers can pre-order the vehicle in a range of colours including Lava Orange, Black, Guards Red, Racing Yellow, White and Miami Blue along with metallic colors such as Carrera White, Jet Black and GT Silver.

The vehicle has been fitted with black 4-way electrically adjustable sport seats with seat centers in Sport-Tex. And it will not include the rear seats, when ordered with optional full bucket seats, rear seats.

The GT sport steering wheel with leather rim comes standard. The interior trim on the dashboard and doors come in black as the door opener loops. The interior package comes with contrasting colors in Racing Yellow, Guards Red or GT Silver, it provides additional colored accents via the seat belts, the 911 logo on the headrests, the door opener loops, and the seat centers made of Sport-Tex.

The new 2018 911 Carrera T is expected to reach US dealerships by next March. The price starts at $102,100 and does not include a $1050 delivery, processing and handling fee.

Image: Porsche launches new 911 Carrera T in the US. Photo: Courtesy of PRNewsfoto/Porsche Cars North America, Inc.