Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Design & Production
Design & Development
Design & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Design & Production | Design & Development
Design & Development News

Porsche unveils lightweight 911 Carrera T

ABR Staff Writer Published 23 October 2017

Porsche is adding another model to the 911 range: the new 2018 911 Carrera T. With less weight.

The new 911 Carrera T is powered by a twin-turbo 3L flat-six engine which gives an output of 370hp and a torque of 339lb-ft at a broad range of 1750 and 5000rpm.

Power produced from the engine is transferred to the wheels by a manual transmission with a shorter constant transaxle ratio and the mechanical rear differential lock.

This is claimed to propel vehicle from 0-60mph in 4.3 seconds. The new 911 Carrera T can attain a top track speed of 182mph.

The car weighs 3,142 pounds and is considered to the lightest model in the 911 Carrera range.

The vehicle has 20-inch wheels from Carrera S which are painted in Titanium Grey. The standard sport exhaust system is coloured black at the tips.

911 Carrera T is claimed to have an aerodynamically optimized front spoiler lip equipped with a PASM sport suspension. Customers can pre-order the vehicle in a range of colours including Lava Orange, Black, Guards Red, Racing Yellow, White and Miami Blue along with metallic colors such as Carrera White, Jet Black and GT Silver.

The vehicle has been fitted with black 4-way electrically adjustable sport seats with seat centers in Sport-Tex. And it will not include the rear seats, when ordered with optional full bucket seats, rear seats.

The GT sport steering wheel with leather rim comes standard. The interior trim on the dashboard and doors come in black as the door opener loops. The interior package comes with contrasting colors in Racing Yellow, Guards Red or GT Silver, it provides additional colored accents via the seat belts, the 911 logo on the headrests, the door opener loops, and the seat centers made of Sport-Tex.

The new 2018 911 Carrera T is expected to reach US dealerships by next March. The price starts at $102,100 and does not include a $1050 delivery, processing and handling fee.

Image: Porsche launches new 911 Carrera T in the US. Photo: Courtesy of PRNewsfoto/Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Automotive
Design & Production> Design & Development

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Automotive> Automobile technology> Design
Design & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

IDAC – Engineering Analysis Consultants and Software IDAC is a UK-based company specialising in simulation software and analysis. IDAC is a value-added reseller for a wide range of engineering analysis software, including the full ANSYS simulation suite. It also offers a flexible consulting service to complement its clients' analysis needs through its engineers, who have extensive Finite Element Analysis (FEA) and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) experience. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers EMAG – Manufacturing Systems for Precision Metal Components The EMAG Group was the first manufacturer to produce vertical pick-up turning machines and is still the dominant player in the market. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers EPSON Factory Automation - Developers of Industrial Robots EPSON Factory Automation is a leading provider of high-quality robot systems. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies - Rubber and Plastic Components and Assemblies Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies, established in 1939, is internationally active in custom-made development and manufacturing of rubber and plastic components and assemblies. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers

Design & Development Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.