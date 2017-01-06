Panasonic Automotive, Qualcomm to develop Android-based in-vehicle infotainment system

Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America and Qualcomm Technologies are working together to develop the next-generation in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system based on Android.

As part of the demonstration, Panasonic Automotive and Qualcomm Technologies have integrated state-of-the art Android 7.0 features to give drivers a unified experience across an automaker’s entire vehicle lineup, adjusting for different applications, screen sizes, and resolutions.

This adaptive UI design concept is a cost-saving feature that will allow OEMs to optimize their system engineering investments and customize the infotainment system across vehicle lineups.

Using a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820Am processor, this concept system is based on the latest version of the Android operating system (7.0 Nougat), which is designed to provide automakers with a superior, high-performing platform to quickly develop cloud-connected infotainment systems, helping accelerate the rate of innovation in both the in-vehicle infotainment experience as well as the connected car.

The concept system will demonstrate how new connected services and applications will deliver a safety-focused and intuitive driving experience to consumers.

The next-generation infotainment demonstration takes advantage of the high-performing connectivity, multimedia and graphics capabilities integrated into the Snapdragon 820Am automotive processor, including integrated X12 LTE modem supporting up to 600 Mbps downlink and 150 Mbps uplink speeds, integrated location services, power-efficient, custom-built quad-core Qualcomm Kryo CPU, Qualcomm Hexagon 680 DSP, Qualcomm Adreno 530 GPU for video processing capabilities and support for multiple high-definition displays.

Panasonic Automotive president Tom Gebhardt said: “From the beginning, our goal was to create an IVI system that shortened production time, minimized development cost for major OEMs globally, and allowed for more efficient IVI evolutions as time and technology changes in mobility.

“Through working with Qualcomm Technologies and Google we were able to accomplish that goal, resulting in an infotainment system concept that is innovative and future proof. This concept should be considered ‘skip generation’ IVI technology, meaning that we expect it include features beyond that of the next two IVI generations ahead.”

During CES, Panasonic Automotive and Qualcomm Technologies are planning to showcase this latest IVI system built upon Android’s automotive features that control in-vehicle functions such as HVAC, and demonstrate the integration of Google's services and popular Android applications with the system.

Qualcomm Technologies, Automotive, senior vice president and general manager Patrick Little said: “This has been an exciting collaboration of industry leaders where our combined technologies, innovations and engineering efforts have enabled us to demonstrate superior, highly intuitive, in-car infotainment systems.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Panasonic Automotive and Google to continually advance our Snapdragon automotive solutions to bring to life the advanced features and services of the Android experience.”

Google Android Engineering director Patrick Brady said: "Android has evolved into a turn-key automotive platform that enables automakers and suppliers to build powerful next-generation IVI systems.

“We are excited to see industry leaders like Panasonic Automotive and Qualcomm Technologies integrate Android deeply with the car to provide drivers with a seamless connected experience."

This next generation IVI system concept features the Panasonic Automotive passenger application, which is designed to address the challenges that passengers have when entering navigation destinations or controlling music.

Car manufacturers, automotive suppliers and developers can create Android-powered infotainment solutions initially with Qualcomm Technologies’ Automotive Development Platforms (ADP), which utilizes Qualcomm Snapdragon automotive system-on-chips, followed by production systems developed and manufactured by Panasonic Automotive.

