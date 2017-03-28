Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Design & Development News

Nissan adds track edition to GT-R lineup

Published 28 March 2017

Nissan is all set to unveil its new GT-R Track Edition at the upcoming New York International Auto Show to be held this April.

The GT-R vehicle, which will be available in late summer, can be ordered at GT-R certified Nissan dealers in the US.

Similar to its predecessor, the GT-R Premium, the GT-R Track Edition is also powered by a 565hp twin-turbo hand assembled VR38DETT 3.8-liter V6 engine. The engine produces a torque of 467 lb/ft.

Nissan claims that all the engines have been hand assembled by specially trained technicians known as Takumi, process similar to racing powerplant construction.

An aluminum plate is added to the front of each engine showing the name of the Takumi engine craftsman, the company said.

The 2017 GT-R Track Edition has a paddle-shifted sequential 6-speed dual clutch transmission, which can be selected by the driver to shift at race car-like speeds. High performance differential oil, used in GT-R motorsports competition, is standard.

According to the Japanese automaker, the 2017 GT-R Track Edition has been built on an exclusive premium midship platform which enables the use of the unique independent rear transaxle ATTESA E-TS all-wheel drive system.

The system has uniquely placed the transmission, transfer case and final drive at the rear of the vehicle, which is claimed to optimise weight distribution and increase maximising handling capability.

The vehicle is also equipped with standard NissanConnect with Navigation, Mobile Apps and services that lets the user to remotely lock and unlock the car doors, activate alarm, summon emergency services, or even track, when the vehicle is stolen, using a smartphone.

Nissan North America Product Planning vice president Michael Bunce said: “The new GT-R Track Edition gives buyers a specialized model, one true to GT-R heritage and available only by special order.

“Building on the major upgrade to every GT-R for 2017, the Track Edition is an amazing package inside, outside and under the skin.”

The new 2017 Nissan GT-R Track Edition’s price starts at $127,990.

Image: Nissan to introduce the 2017 GT-R Track Edition at New York International Auto Show. Photo: Courtesy of Nissan.

