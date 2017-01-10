Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Design & Development News

Nissan debuts Vmotion 2.0 Concept at North American International Auto Show

Published 10 January 2017

Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept has been showcased at the 2017 North American International Auto Show.

The Vmotion 2.0 concept combines a high sense of style, emotional design, space, comfort and technology to make the mobility experience seamless for busy professionals.

Also making its auto show debut was the 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport, which is designed to expand the audience for Nissan's top-selling Rogue crossover when it goes on sale this spring at Nissan dealers nationwide.

Presenting the pair of new vehicles were Nissan Motor chief performance officer and Nissan North America chairman José Muñoz, who also provided details on Nissan's record 2016 sales; and Nissan Motor senior vice president, chief creative officer Shiro Nakamura, who addressed the Vmotion 2.0 concept's combination of unique style and advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology.

Muñoz said: "In 2016, Nissan surpassed 1.5-million vehicle sales in the United States for the second consecutive year. Our #1 selling Rogue crossover was a key contributor to this all-time record sales, with Rogue sales up nearly 15%.

"The new 2017 Rogue Sport, with its combination of fun-to-drive and advanced Nissan Intelligent Safety Shield technologies, is guaranteed to help keep our momentum going strong into the new year."

Available Rogue Sport technology includes an Around View Monitor (AVM) with Moving Object Detection (MOD), Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Intelligent Cruise Control and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

The Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept offers hints at the future of "Nissan Intelligent Mobility," the company's roadmap to achieve zero emissions and zero fatalities.

Nakamura said: "Technology is evolving. So is design. At Nissan we see design as the ultimate expression of how customers see themselves, but also an expression of the vision and values of our brand.

"Vmotion 2.0 previews what the future designs from Nissan will be. And it is an insightful proposition of what the future sedan could be in the coming years."

The Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept's dramatic silhouette is characterized by a "floating roof," with a line flowing seamlessly from the steeply raked A-pillars to the trunk lip.

An extended wheelbase shows off the car's generous cabin, while the distinctive body surface is defined by Nissan's "Emotional Geometry" design language.

The dynamic high-tension body is crafted in a warm silver paint with copper undertones. With a layered effect for the paint finish, a glimpse of the body at different angles reveals a subtle but different hue.

The new Rogue Sport and Vmotion 2.0 concept will be on display at the Nissan booth throughout the North American International Auto Show, which runs from Jan. 14th through Jan. 22nd at Cobo Center in downtown Detroit.



Source: Company Press Release

