Nissan exhibits seamless autonomous mobility system at CeBIT

Japanese automaker Nissan is demonstrating its seamless autonomous mobility (SAM) system at CeBIT computer expo in Germany.

The SAm system, which was developed from NASA, was initially demonstrated at this year’s CES.

SAM works in unison with in-vehicle artificial intelligence with human support to help autonomous vehicles take decisions during certain unpredictable situations such as accidents, road construction and other obstacles.

With the new technology, an autonomous vehicle can now become aware of when it should try to negotiate the situation by itself and when it should seek human intervention.

Nissan says that gaining knowledge under such situations could take the vehicle a step closer to fully autonomous driving.

The company noted that the phase one of its ProPILOT autonomous drive technology will make its way into Nissan Qashqai to be launched this year and in the second generation model of Nissan LEAF.

The technology enables single lane autonomous driving on motorways and is available already in Nissan Serena, which was launched in Japan last year.

Nissan stated that in the coming years, until 2020, it will be offering autonomous drive technology with increasing levels of autonomy, with such capabilities that enable to navigate city intersections.

Nissan Europe Product Planning vice president Ponz Pandikuthira said: "Autonomous drive technologies are set to revolutionize the future of mobility, providing more safety, convenience and driving pleasure for everyone.

"These systems will guarantee a drastic reduction in road traffic accidents and that's a key part of Nissan's Intelligent Mobility blueprint as we strive towards a zero emissions, zero fatalities future."

Recently, the company has launched a car-sharing service featuring its ultra-compact electric vehicle in the city of Yokohama, Japan.

The service known as ‘Choimobi Yokohama’ lets users register online to pickup and return cars from across 14 locations around the Yokohama station.

The vehicles can be reserved 30 minutes in advance and can be driven within the city. Users would be a Japanese driver’s license, a smartphone and a credit card issued in the country.

As a trial, it was conducted back in 2013 and it aims to promote ultra-compact mobility and to develop a sustainable business model through public-private cooperation.

Image: Nissan showcases new autonomous technology in CeBIT, Germany. Photo: Courtesy of Nissan.