Driverless vehicle testing to start in New York

Published 11 May 2017

The US state of New York is accepting applications from companies that seek to test or demonstrate autonomous vehicles on public roads.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that a program to allow testing of autonomous vehicles is officially open to applications.

The scope to allow the testing of autonomous vehicles in the state was included in the budget for financial year 2018.

New York joins other states in the US including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Louisiana, Michigan, Nevada, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Washington D.C., where laws related to self-driving vehicles have been passed.

Applications for testing autonomous vehicles will be accepted from companies developing ‘autonomous vehicle technology’ and from companies creating such technology in conjunction with manufacturers.

Rule for the application include that the vehicles must comply with federal safety and the state’s inspection standards. A person holding a valid driving license must be present in the driver’s seat at all times, while it is being operated on public roads.

Each and every vehicle used for the testing must be listed in the application, along with an insurance policy of $5m must also be placed for any vehicles which will be tested.

Cuomo said: "New York has emerged as one of the nation's leading hubs for innovation, and as we invite companies and entrepreneurs to reimagine transportation technology, we will encourage the development of new, safe travel options for New Yorkers.

"With this action, we are taking a careful yet balanced approach to incorporating autonomous vehicles on our roads to reduce dangerous driving habits, decrease the number of accidents and save lives on New York roadways."

DMV executive deputy commissioner Terri Egan said, "While we all are familiar with the idea that self-driving cars will one day likely be commonplace, the reality is that there is a long road ahead before we get there.

“We need to make sure these vehicles are safely tested on our roads, while providing opportunities for the public to become familiar with this technology. This is a balanced approach consistent with New York’s long track record of highway safety as well as innovation."

Image: Waymo's fully self-driving reference vehicle, Firefly. Photo: Courtesy of Alphabet Inc.

