Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Design & Production
Design & Development
Design & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Design & Production | Design & Development
Design & Development News

NavInfo, Tencent, GIC to acquire minority stake in HERE

Published 28 December 2016

Chinese mapping company NavInfo and internet services group Tencent, along with Singapore wealth fund GIC have announced plans to acquire 10% stake in HERE.

HERE is a German-based open location platform company owned by automotive majors Audi, BMW and Daimler.

NavInfo and Tencent are also contemplating to form a strategic partnership to offer location services for the Chinese market.

After the completion of the acquisition, the stake owned by Audi, BMW and Daimler in HERE will be in equal amounts. The transaction, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to be completed in the first half of 2017.

HERE CEO Edzard Overbeek said: “Our intention has been to broaden our shareholder base to reflect how location intelligence will fuel invention and expansion across different industries in all parts of the world.

“We are therefore excited to welcome NavInfo and Tencent both as strategic investors who share our vision of the future and as partners with whom we will create attractive new services for the Chinese market. We also welcome GIC as a financial investor who values the long-term prospects of the company.”

HERE and NavInfo are intending to form a 50/50 joint venture in China that offers location services in the local and international market across a range of industries. Through this cooperation, HERE would provide its maps and location services in China making use of a wide range of NavInfo data and services.

Through the joint venture, HERE and NavInfo plan to deploy and localise HERE’s Auto SDK for the Chinese market.

Both the companies plan to collaborate on the development of high definition mapping and location services for autonomous cars for their joint customer-base.

The companies are also planning to extend HERE’s range of Internet of Things solutions including fleet management, on demand services and asset tracking in the Chinese market through the joint venture.

NavInfo CEO Patrick Cheng said: “The automotive industry is on the eve of revolution to autonomous driving and alternative energy. We are excited about joining forces and uniting market leaders to deliver outstanding value and take our industry to the next level.

“NavInfo and HERE have a more than ten-year cooperation history, and are now both in transformation phase to extend our heritage in traditional navigation to intelligent location services and autonomous driving solutions for a global customer base.”

Image: NavInfo, Tencent and GIC invest in Here. Photo: Courtesy of HERE.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Technology> Automobile Technology
Design & Production> Design & Development

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Automotive> Automobile technology> Design
Automotive> Automobile technology> Others
Design & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

EMAG – Manufacturing Systems for Precision Metal Components The EMAG Group was the first manufacturer to produce vertical pick-up turning machines and is still the dominant player in the market. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies - Rubber and Plastic Components and Assemblies Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies, established in 1939, is internationally active in custom-made development and manufacturing of rubber and plastic components and assemblies. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers COMAU – Technology in Motion COMAU is a worldwide leader in delivering comprehensive engineering solutions for the automation of manufacturing processes within the automotive and other industrial sectors. We specialise in designing highly flexible systems, as well as integrating products, processes and services that increase efficiency while lowering overall costs. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers Trocellen – Cross-Linked Polyolefin Foams for Most Diversified Industries Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers

Design & Development Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.