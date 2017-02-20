Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Mobileye installs collision avoidance technology across 4,500 New York City for-hire vehicles

Published 20 February 2017

Mobileye has installed collision avoidance technology across 4,500 for-hire vehicles in New York City, US.

Together with Atlas Financial Holdings, a leader in passenger transportation insurance, Mobileye has equipped thousands of New York City-based rideshare vehicles, such as those available through popular apps including Uber and Lyft, with advanced collision avoidance systems that focus on accident prevention.

Beginning this month, 4,500 for-hire vehicles in New York City will feature Mobileye's cutting-edge technologies enabled by a high resolution vision sensor that analyzes potential dangerous scenarios in real time, alerting drivers to impending collisions and giving them enough time to react.

Mobileye Business Development director Moran David said: "As the popularity of ridesharing continues to grow in cities across the country, it is imperative that these vehicles take advantage of new technologies designed to enhance the safety of drivers and passengers.

"Mobileye's system will provide vehicle owners and drivers peace of mind knowing that the most advanced technologies are in place to provide an extra layer of safety and protection to drivers and their passengers. We look forward to working closely with our partners to prevent collisions across the city, while improving the driving behavior of operators."

The Mobileye system integrates Pointer Telocation, a leading developer and operator of Fleet and Mobile Resource Management solutions, allowing vehicle and fleet owners the opportunity to review the driving behaviors of its operators.

The introduction of Mobileye technology across for-hire vehicles in New York City follows a series of recent accomplishments for Mobileye's Aftermarket Division that have included a partnership with the US Department of Transportation as well as dozens of pioneering pilot programs in cities across the country.

Through Mobileye's partnership with the USDOT as part of the Smart City Challenge, a competition to award one US city with $40m in grants to support advanced transportation projects, Mobileye was chosen to outfit the winning city's public bus systems with its Shield+ technology, a vision sensor system engineered specifically for pedestrian collision avoidance in public transit systems.



Source: Company Press Release

