Design & Development News

Toyota secures license to Microsoft's connected car patents

Published 23 March 2017

Microsoft has agreed to license a batch of patents to Toyota to enhance connected car experience for consumers.

Financial details of the agreement have not been disclosed. The deal will give Toyota access to a suite of in-car technologies such as operating system, gesture control, voice recognition, cybersecurity tools and also artificial intelligence.

Microsoft said since 2003, when it started its intellectual property program, it has entered into more than a thousand licensing agreements with several players across A range of industries.

The agreement is part of Microsoft’s strategy to leverage its data-driven technology to position itself as a key player in the connected car sector.

The Wall Street Journal noted that Microsoft has been trying to convince automakers to take up its Azure cloud computing platform for implementing connected car platforms.

Microsoft intellectual property group corporate vice president and chief IP counsel Erich Andersen said: “Microsoft doesn’t make cars; we are working closely with today’s car companies to help them meet customer demands, and we’re pleased today to announce the licensing of our patented technology to our partner, Toyota.”

Toyota’s advanced R&D and engineering company executive general manager Tokuhisa Nomura said: “This is an exciting time in the industry, and we believe that to create the best, most immersive connected car experiences, automotive makers should partner with technology leaders like Microsoft.”

“Through this patent partnership between Toyota and Microsoft, we will be able to innovate faster to deliver new, contextual and immersive experiences to our customers.”

The agreement is continuation of the partnership that started in last April, when the companies came together to develop technologies and connected car platform for automobiles to enhance the driving experience.

 

Image: Microsoft’s Redmond Campus. Photo: Courtesy of Zarex/Wikipedia.

