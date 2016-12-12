Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Design & Development News

Lexus' new fifth-generation sedan to make global debut at 2017 NAIAS

Published 12 December 2016

Lexus announced that it will debut the all-new, fifth-generation LS flagship sedan at the 2017 North American International Auto Show next month.

The introduction of the LS 400 in 1989 in Detroit made automotive history.

Not only did the vehicle make its mark by offering the drive performance, quietness, and luxury that consumers expected from a premium vehicle , its unveiling heralded the birth of the Lexus brand.

Now, 28 years later, the all-new LS sedan will boast a bold new look with a coupe-like silhouette without compromising roominess, visionary technology, and will be built on an extended version of the company's all-new global architecture for luxury vehicles (GA-L) premium rear-wheel drive platform?shared with the LC?for a more dynamic experience on the road.



Source: Company Press Release

