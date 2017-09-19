Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Design & Development News

Waymo, Intel partner on self-driving car technology

ABR Staff Writer Published 19 September 2017

Intel is collaborating with Waymo, the Alphabet-owned self-driving car firm, to help its vehicles reach level 4 and level 5 autonomy.

This hardware will be installed on Waymo’s fleet of Chrysler’s Pacifica hybrid minivans.

It is expected to add real-time decisions on Waymo’s self-driving car technology in city conditions.

Waymo stated that its engineers have been working with Intel since the design stage to integrate some of its advanced processors and other technology into its platform.

According to Intel, while Waymo’s self-driving technology is becoming smarter and more capable, its hardware and software will need to be even more powerful and efficient to compute. The two companies plan to work closely and to bring advanced processing power to Waymo’s fleet of Level 4 and 5 autonomous driving.

Intel stated that it has been working with Google since 2009 on the self-driving car project. ARS Technica magazine noted that Intel has supplied its Xeon processors, Arria field programmable gate arrays which give machine vision and gigabit ethernet solutions for communications to Waymo.

Intel’ CEO Brain Krzanich said: “With 3 million miles of real-world driving, Waymo cars with Intel technology inside have already processed more self-driving car miles than any other autonomous fleet on U.S. roads. Intel’s collaboration with Waymo ensures Intel will continue its leading role in helping realize the promise of autonomous driving and a safer, collision-free future.”

Intel has been supporting other automakers and technology companies which have ventured into self-driving projects. It has partnered with Ford to supply its processors for its R&D vehicles.

Last year, it has partnered with BMW and computer vision company Mobileye to develop autonomous driving technology and in March this year, Intel acquired Mobileye for $15.3bn.

Image: Intel to supply hardware to Google’s self-driving car company Waymo. Photo: Courtesy of Medium.com/Waymo.

