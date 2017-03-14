Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Design & Production
Design & Development
Design & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Design & Production | Design & Development
Design & Development News

Intel agrees to acquire Mobileye for $15.3bn

Published 14 March 2017

US chip giant Intel has agreed to acquire Israeli driverless technology company Mobileye in a deal worth about $15.3bn.

Intel has agreed to pay about $63.54 per share under the deal, which is expected to close by the end of this year.

The board of directors of the two companies have also given their consent for the deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals.

Intel plans to integrate its computing technology with the computer vision technology developed by Mobileye. 

The acquisition will combine technology from the two companies that include connectivity, computer vision, data centre, sensor fusion, high-performance computing, localization and mapping, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

According to Intel, the vehicle systems, data and services for the autonomous driving market could be worth $70bn by 2030. With Mobileye’s acquisition, it could get a step closer towards the development of fully autonomous vehicle.

The acquisition is also being hailed as one of the largest for a company that is dedicated to autonomous driving.

The two companies expect to provide driving solutions that they say will transform the automotive industry. The combined global autonomous driving organization will feature Mobileye and Intel’s automated driving group.

The organization will be headquartered in Israel and will lead by Mobileye’s co-founder, chairman and chief technology officer Amnon Shashua.

It will work on the existing programmes in two companies, while building relationships with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the automotive sector, tier-1 suppliers and semi-conductor partners to develop driving assist, highly autonomous and fully autonomous driving programmes.

Intel senior vice president Doug Davis will oversee the combined organization’s engagement across Intel’s business groups and will report to Amnon Shashua after the transaction’s closing.

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said: “This acquisition is a great step forward for our shareholders, the automotive industry and consumers.

“Intel provides critical foundational technologies for autonomous driving including plotting the car’s path and making real-time driving decisions. Mobileye brings the industry’s best automotive-grade computer vision and strong momentum with automakers and suppliers.

“Together, we can accelerate the future of autonomous driving with improved performance in a cloud-to-car solution at a lower cost for automakers.”

Mobileye co-founder, president and CEO Ziv Aviram said: “We expect the growth towards autonomous driving to be transformative. It will provide consumers with safer, more flexible, and less costly transportation options, and provide incremental business model opportunities for our automaker customers.

“By pooling together our infrastructure and resources, we can enhance and accelerate our combined know-how in the areas of mapping, virtual driving, simulators, development tool chains, hardware, data centres and high-performance computing platforms. Together, we will provide an attractive value proposition for the automotive industry.”

Image: Intel to acquire Mobileye for $15bn. Photo: Courtesy of Intel Corporation.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Design & Production> Design & Development

Related Dates
2017> March

Related Industries
Automotive> Automobile technology> Design
Design & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

COMAU – Technology in Motion COMAU is a worldwide leader in delivering comprehensive engineering solutions for the automation of manufacturing processes within the automotive and other industrial sectors. We specialise in designing highly flexible systems, as well as integrating products, processes and services that increase efficiency while lowering overall costs. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies - Rubber and Plastic Components and Assemblies Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies, established in 1939, is internationally active in custom-made development and manufacturing of rubber and plastic components and assemblies. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers Forbo - Conveyor and Processing Belts Forbo Siegling is a worldwide leading manufacturer of conveyor and processing belts made from modern synthetic materials. Forbo Siegling pays special attention to the requirements of the food processing industry – tailoring a special range of HACCP conveyor and processing belts to ensure food is produced, processed and packaged efficiently and hygienically. Forbo Siegling has stood for high quality since 1919. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers IDAC – Engineering Analysis Consultants and Software IDAC is a UK-based company specialising in simulation software and analysis. IDAC is a value-added reseller for a wide range of engineering analysis software, including the full ANSYS simulation suite. It also offers a flexible consulting service to complement its clients' analysis needs through its engineers, who have extensive Finite Element Analysis (FEA) and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) experience. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers

Design & Development Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.