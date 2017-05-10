Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Infiniti announces pricing of 2018 QX30 in US

Published 10 May 2017

Infiniti has announced the pricing for the 2018 QX30, which will be available at its retailers nationwide this May.

Prices for the popular premium active crossover remain unchanged from 2017, including the $29,950 starting MSRP for the base QX30 2WD model.

The QX30, which is offered in four front-wheel-drive and two all-wheel-drive models, first went on sale in the U.S. in August 2017. There are no significant content or equipment enhancements for the 2018 model year.

"The QX30 brings new customers to the brand, attracting young, active urban singles and couples who might not have considered INFINITI before," said Randy Parker, vice president, INFINITI Americas. "The QX30 makes a bold visual statement that it backs up with premium interior appointments, responsive performance and an extensive suite of advanced safety, security and driving assistance technologies."

The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices1 (MSRP) for the 2018 INFINITI QX30 are:

Model Engine/Drive MSRP

QX302.0L I4 Turbo / FWD$29,950 USD

QX30 Luxury2.0L I4 Turbo / FWD$32,600 USD

QX30 Premium2.0L I4 Turbo / FWD$35,300 USD

QX30 Sport2.0L I4 Turbo / FWD$38,500 USD

QX30 Luxury AWD2.0L I4 Turbo / AWD$34,400 USD

QX30 Premium AWD2.0L I4 Turbo / AWD$37,700 USD

Destination and Handling $995 USD

The QX30 exterior is characterized by dramatic curves and turbulent, sculpted character lines, with signature LED daytime running lights and available LED headlights and LED fog lights. A panoramic moonroof and roof rails are also offered.

The more aggressive QX30 Sport has a lower ride height and includes unique front and rear lower fascias, gloss black grille, body-color side sill panels, cross-drilled front brake rotors, dark chrome exhaust finishers and unique 19-inch Gun Metallic aluminum-alloy wheels.

The QX30 Luxury AWD and QX30 Premium AWD have INFINITI's Intelligent All-Wheel Drive that apportions power to all four wheels. They also offer unique front and rear lower fascias, extended overfenders, unique black mold-in color side sills, roof rails, unique 18-inch machine finished, aluminum-alloy wheels and a higher ride height.

Inside, the QX30 challenges traditional standards of symmetry with its expressive, modern and dynamic interior. All QX30 models offer included Bluetooth Hands-free Phone System, RearView Monitor, INFINITI Intelligent Key, three 12-volt power outlets and Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control. QX30 Luxury and Premium grades offer Nappa leather-appointed seating.

Available technology includes a Bose® 10-speaker audio system and HD radio, INFINITI InTouchTM infotainment system, Around View® Monitor with Moving Object Detection and Intelligent Cruise Control.

The 2017 QX30's advanced powertrain delivers a confidence-inspiring, dynamic driving experience. The standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged unit is rated at 208 horsepower. All 2018 QX30 models feature a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with standard paddle shifters. The QX30 Luxury AWD and QX30 Premium AWD models come equipped with INFINITI's Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system.

The QX30 also offers a range of active safety and hazard avoidance technologies that enhance the driving experience, including available Intelligent Park Assist system. Other available QX30 safety, security and driver's assistance features include Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning and Forward Emergency Braking.



Source: Company Press Release

