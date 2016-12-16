Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
IBM Watson coming to BMW's i8 hybrid sports cars

Published 16 December 2016

German car maker BMW and technology giant IBM have teamed up to explore how Watson cognitive computing could be used to make driving better.

The collaboration will see the BMW Group collocate a team of researchers and engineers at IBM’s global headquarters for Watson Internet of Things in Munch, Germany.

The companies will work explore on how to enhance intelligent assistant functions for drivers.

IBM will locate 4 BMW i8 hybrid sports cars at its Munich Watson IoT HQ to further its automotive research and demonstrate the possibilities of Watson IoT technologies to clients.

The technology firm said prototype solutions which will run on IBM’s Bluemix cloud platform will help demonstrate how Watson can allow new conversational interfaces between cars and drivers.

BMW is one of the first companies to be working with IBM after the American IT giant committed to invest about $200m to make Munich, one of the advanced facilities.

The goal of the research is to harness the machine learning capabilities of Watson so that it can learn about a vehicle and also about the driver and his or her needs, driving habits over time.

Apart from this, the main challenge is to make the system intelligent enough to start conversation in ‘natural language’ with the driver.

One of the other goals is also to develop communication with IBM’s weather company and get real time, contextual updates about route, traffic and vehicle status so that recommendations can be made to the driver and improve the overall driving experience.

IBM Watson IoT business global head Harriet Green said: “Watson is transforming how people interact with the physical world – helping to create safer, more efficient and personal experiences at home, at work and on the road.

“With this agreement, our companies will work together to lay the foundations so that drivers can benefit from Watson’s conversational and machine learning capabilities.

“Our insight shows that while the car will remain a fixture in personal transportation, the driving experience will change more over the next decade than at any other time of the automobile's existence.”

Image: BMW Group and IBM collaborate to develop driver assistance technology powered by IBM Watson. Photo: Courtesy of BMW Group.

