Hyundai releases first tuner concept for 2017 SEMA show
Hyundai has released its first tuner concept for the 2017 SEMA show: the Rockstar Energy Moab Extreme Off-roader Santa Fe Sport Concept.
Rockstar designed the concept to be able to withstand the ultimate demands of extreme off-roading in Moab, Utah, considered one of the world’s most challenging off-road regions.
“The Rockstar Energy Moab Extreme Concept was specifically designed to withstand the extraordinary demands of Moab off-road terrain,” said Nic Ashby, Rockstar Marketing. “Leveraging the outstanding Santa Fe Sport platform and powertrain, we definitely pushed its capabilities to new limits to conquer the pinnacle of challenges at Moab.”
ROCKSTAR ENERGY MOAB CONCEPT MODIFICATIONS
R1 Concepts, 6-piston front and 4-piston rear big brake kit
KING, Coil-over Suspension and 2.5” Internal Bypass shocks with reservoirs
KMC 17-inch Machete off-road bead-lock wheels
Mickey Thompson 35x12.50R17 Baja MTZ off-road tires
HID Projectors OEM upgraded headlights and taillights
Mishimoto Intercooler, Downpipe, Rockstar Energy Catch Can, Coolant Overflow Reservoir
Yukon Gear and Axle Drive train Accessories
AEM Intake
KICKER audio sound system,
Roadwire custom leather interior
Odyssey battery Dry Cell
Rockstar Performance Garage Skid plates, Bumpers with Warn® winch & Factor 55 Link
Rockstar Performance Garage Custom roof rack with Bulldog LED lighting
sPOD, Bantam 12v source
Heatshield Products heat protection
MagnaFlow exhaust
Scosche Magic Mounts, Bluetooth Speakers and Lifestyle Accessories
Nitrous Express wet system
Bulletliner Bedliner protection
Casacadia Tents
Tintman, Thermal Heat protection
Powertank Portable Tank for refilling tires on the trail
Source: Company Press Release