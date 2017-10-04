Hyundai releases first tuner concept for 2017 SEMA show

Hyundai has released its first tuner concept for the 2017 SEMA show: the Rockstar Energy Moab Extreme Off-roader Santa Fe Sport Concept.

Rockstar designed the concept to be able to withstand the ultimate demands of extreme off-roading in Moab, Utah, considered one of the world’s most challenging off-road regions.

“The Rockstar Energy Moab Extreme Concept was specifically designed to withstand the extraordinary demands of Moab off-road terrain,” said Nic Ashby, Rockstar Marketing. “Leveraging the outstanding Santa Fe Sport platform and powertrain, we definitely pushed its capabilities to new limits to conquer the pinnacle of challenges at Moab.”

ROCKSTAR ENERGY MOAB CONCEPT MODIFICATIONS

R1 Concepts, 6-piston front and 4-piston rear big brake kit

KING, Coil-over Suspension and 2.5” Internal Bypass shocks with reservoirs

KMC 17-inch Machete off-road bead-lock wheels

Mickey Thompson 35x12.50R17 Baja MTZ off-road tires

HID Projectors OEM upgraded headlights and taillights

Mishimoto Intercooler, Downpipe, Rockstar Energy Catch Can, Coolant Overflow Reservoir

Yukon Gear and Axle Drive train Accessories

AEM Intake

KICKER audio sound system,

Roadwire custom leather interior

Odyssey battery Dry Cell

Rockstar Performance Garage Skid plates, Bumpers with Warn® winch & Factor 55 Link

Rockstar Performance Garage Custom roof rack with Bulldog LED lighting

sPOD, Bantam 12v source

Heatshield Products heat protection

MagnaFlow exhaust

Scosche Magic Mounts, Bluetooth Speakers and Lifestyle Accessories

Nitrous Express wet system

Bulletliner Bedliner protection

Casacadia Tents

Tintman, Thermal Heat protection

Powertank Portable Tank for refilling tires on the trail

