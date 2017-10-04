Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Design & Production
Design & Development
Design & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Design & Production | Design & Development
Design & Development News

Hyundai releases first tuner concept for 2017 SEMA show

ABR Staff Writer Published 04 October 2017

Hyundai has released its first tuner concept for the 2017 SEMA show: the Rockstar Energy Moab Extreme Off-roader Santa Fe Sport Concept.

Rockstar designed the concept to be able to withstand the ultimate demands of extreme off-roading in Moab, Utah, considered one of the world’s most challenging off-road regions.

“The Rockstar Energy Moab Extreme Concept was specifically designed to withstand the extraordinary demands of Moab off-road terrain,” said Nic Ashby, Rockstar Marketing. “Leveraging the outstanding Santa Fe Sport platform and powertrain, we definitely pushed its capabilities to new limits to conquer the pinnacle of challenges at Moab.”

ROCKSTAR ENERGY MOAB CONCEPT MODIFICATIONS

R1 Concepts, 6-piston front and 4-piston rear big brake kit

KING, Coil-over Suspension and 2.5” Internal Bypass shocks with reservoirs

KMC 17-inch Machete off-road bead-lock wheels

Mickey Thompson 35x12.50R17 Baja MTZ off-road tires

HID Projectors OEM upgraded headlights and taillights

Mishimoto Intercooler, Downpipe, Rockstar Energy Catch Can, Coolant Overflow Reservoir

Yukon Gear and Axle Drive train Accessories

AEM Intake

KICKER audio sound system,

Roadwire custom leather interior

Odyssey battery Dry Cell

Rockstar Performance Garage Skid plates, Bumpers with Warn® winch & Factor 55 Link

Rockstar Performance Garage Custom roof rack with Bulldog LED lighting

sPOD, Bantam 12v source

Heatshield Products heat protection

MagnaFlow exhaust

Scosche Magic Mounts, Bluetooth Speakers and Lifestyle Accessories

Nitrous Express wet system

Bulletliner Bedliner protection

Casacadia Tents

Tintman, Thermal Heat protection

Powertank Portable Tank for refilling tires on the trail



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Design & Production> Design & Development

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Automotive> Automobile technology> Design
Design & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

COMAU – Technology in Motion COMAU is a worldwide leader in delivering comprehensive engineering solutions for the automation of manufacturing processes within the automotive and other industrial sectors. We specialise in designing highly flexible systems, as well as integrating products, processes and services that increase efficiency while lowering overall costs. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers EMAG – Manufacturing Systems for Precision Metal Components The EMAG Group was the first manufacturer to produce vertical pick-up turning machines and is still the dominant player in the market. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers Forbo - Conveyor and Processing Belts Forbo Siegling is a worldwide leading manufacturer of conveyor and processing belts made from modern synthetic materials. Forbo Siegling pays special attention to the requirements of the food processing industry – tailoring a special range of HACCP conveyor and processing belts to ensure food is produced, processed and packaged efficiently and hygienically. Forbo Siegling has stood for high quality since 1919. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies - Rubber and Plastic Components and Assemblies Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies, established in 1939, is internationally active in custom-made development and manufacturing of rubber and plastic components and assemblies. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers

Design & Development Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.