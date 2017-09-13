Hyundai showcases three new vehicles at 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show

Hyundai Motor has unveiled its Europe-focused range with the All-New i30 N, i30 Fastback, KONA and its new-generation Smart Stream powertrain line-up at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA).

The South Korean automaker has also put its IONIQ line-up for display which include the hybrid, electric and plug-in hybrid versions. This is the first car from the company to come with three electric powertrains.

The new i30 N is claimed to be Hyundai’s first high-performance car in the N line-up. It is powered by a 2 litre turbocharged engine with two power outputs including the Standard Package engine that gives a power output of 250PS and Performance Package engine which gives an output of 275PS.

Both the package engines deliver a torque of 353Nm and 378Nm with overboost function. The vehicle is claimed to reach a maximum speed of 250km per hour. While the 250PS version can reach from 0-100km in 6.4 seconds, the 275PS version can reach the same speed in 6.1 seconds.

I30 Fastback is a five door coupe and is characterised by its strong stance and sporty, elongated lines. The new car is equipped with SmartSenc active safety and driving assistance features. The car is powered by two downsized turbocharged petrol engines carried over from the new i30.

The all new KONA is considered to be an SUV, which comes with bold design, premium features, accessible connectivity and latest safety technologies.

KONA comes with a sleek and sharp design, connectivity and latest safety technologies. It has an optional on-demand four-wheel drive, 7DCT and its latest powertrains.

Hyundai’s new ‘Smart Stream’ powertrain line-up will be included in 1.6 litre T-GDi engine and Smart Stream wet 8 speed dual clutch transmission.

The new 1.6 litre T-GDi engine will include an array of new technologies such as Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD), which can continuously adjust value duration and can optimise the value timing of opening and closing independently to increase performance and fuel efficiency.

Image: Hyundai showcases three new models at Frankfurt Motor Show. Photo: Courtesy of Hyundai Motor America.