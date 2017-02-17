Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Design & Production
Design & Development
Design & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Design & Production | Design & Development
Design & Development News

Harman joins hands with Ultrahaptics to add haptic sensation technology to connected car

Published 17 February 2017

Harman has partnered with Ultrahaptics to bring custom haptic sensations to the connected car.

HARMAN International, the premier connected technologies company for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced the development of a mid-air haptic feedback system, developed in partnership with Ultrahaptics, an organization dedicated to creating a connection between people and technology by using ultra sound to project sensations onto a hand.

The new technology allows drivers to control infotainment and audio systems with hand gestures, enabling them to keep their eyes on the road and lowering cognitive distraction while driving.

Reducing driver distraction is critical as distracted drivers are responsible for accidents that daily claim more than eight lives and cause 1,161 injuries in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In collaboration with Ultrahaptics, Harman has created a mid-air haptic system featuring sophisticated sensations that can control multiple in-vehicle systems, including audio infotainment functions.

The system creates haptic sensations that track the driver’s hand movements, which then gives feedback for various gesture commands. The haptic solution allows drivers to simply move their hands in the air and feel the controls to adjust their embedded infotainment system.

Harman Future Experience vice president Stefan Marti said: “As cars become more connected, driver safety has never been more important, which is why Harman constantly works to deliver solutions designed to keep drivers safe on the road.

“Our haptic feedback solution makes the driving experience safer by enabling drivers to keep their eyes on the road while still maintaining intuitive control of infotainment and audio systems.”

Harman worked closely with Ultrahaptics to design this unique system combining custom haptic sensations, gestural interfaces and Harman’s custom visual interactive Graphic User Interface (GUI).

This solution from Harman and Ultrahaptics showcases a unified system with a highly-integrated haptic and audio-visual component.

Ultrahaptics CEO Steve Cliffe said: “Partnering with Harman to combine expertise from both organizations has enabled us to develop a unique solution that will improve driver safety.

“Technology and connectivity continue to be further integrated into our lives, particularly in the car, requiring organizations to consistently innovate to deliver technology that will change how drivers interact with their vehicles to keep them safer while driving.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Design & Production> Design & Development

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Automotive> Automobile technology> Design
Design & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

EMAG – Manufacturing Systems for Precision Metal Components The EMAG Group was the first manufacturer to produce vertical pick-up turning machines and is still the dominant player in the market. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers IDAC – Engineering Analysis Consultants and Software IDAC is a UK-based company specialising in simulation software and analysis. IDAC is a value-added reseller for a wide range of engineering analysis software, including the full ANSYS simulation suite. It also offers a flexible consulting service to complement its clients' analysis needs through its engineers, who have extensive Finite Element Analysis (FEA) and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) experience. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers Forbo - Conveyor and Processing Belts Forbo Siegling is a worldwide leading manufacturer of conveyor and processing belts made from modern synthetic materials. Forbo Siegling pays special attention to the requirements of the food processing industry – tailoring a special range of HACCP conveyor and processing belts to ensure food is produced, processed and packaged efficiently and hygienically. Forbo Siegling has stood for high quality since 1919. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers EPSON Factory Automation - Developers of Industrial Robots EPSON Factory Automation is a leading provider of high-quality robot systems. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers

Design & Development Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.