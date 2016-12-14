Google spins off self-driving car unit as Waymo

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is separating its self-driving car project into a new company called Waymo.

The name is derived from its mission of identifying a new way forward in mobility.

Waymo CEO John Krafcik said: “We’re a self-driving technology company with a mission to make it safe and easy for people and things to move around.”

“We can see our technology being useful in personal vehicles, ridesharing, logistics, or solving last mile problems for public transport.

“In the long term, self-driving technology could be useful in ways the world has yet to imagine, creating many new types of products, jobs, and services.”

Waymo builds on advanced self-driving technology developed over several years at Google. Last October, the tech giant completed the world’s first fully-self driven car ride.

For the past one year, Google has been hiring more engineers and has increased its testing facilities from two to four in the US.

In its six year journey, the company's self-driving project had seen some important personnel changes. Last year chief technical officer Chris Urmson quit the company. He had led the project from its inception since 2009.

It also hired Airbnb executive Shaun Stewart as the director of the project. One of the mandates was to commercialise the autonomous driving technology, according to Reuters.

Image: Google’s self driving car with Waymo branding. Photo: Courtesy of Waymo/Alphabet Inc.