Design & Development News

GM sponsors SAE International's college competition to create autonomous technology

Published 13 December 2016

General Motors and SAE International announced a three-year autonomous vehicle competition, asking students to develop and demonstrate a full autonomous driving passenger vehicle.

The technical goal of the competition is to navigate an urban driving course in an automated driving mode as described by SAE Standard (J3016) level 4 definition by year three.

SAE International Pre-Professional Programs Director Chris Ciuca said: “SAE International is excited to expand our partnership with GM to build the future STEM workforce through the AutoDrive Challenge.

“Building on our success through programs like Formula SAE, the AutoDrive Challenge launches a new platform to engage industry and academia in working towards a common goal of preparing the brightest young minds for the future of autonomous technologies.” 

During the AutoDrive Challenge, students will focus on autonomous technologies and allow for modification and testing throughout the three-year competition. General Motors will provide a Chevrolet Bolt EV to competing schools to use as the platform for their autonomous vehicle solutions.

The focus will be on real-world applications of sensing technologies, computing platforms, software design implementation and advanced computation methods such as: computer vision, pattern recognition, machine learning, artificial intelligence, sensor fusion and autonomous vehicle controls.

General Motors global vehicle components and subsystems vice president Ken Kelzer said: "AutoDrive Challenge is another way General Motors is preparing the next generation of automotive engineers.

"By partnering with SAE, we will offer a unique experience for students to work with industry professionals to tackle the next big opportunity facing vehicle technology – autonomous driving."

Throughout the AutoDrive Challenge competition cycle, students and faculty will be invited to attend technology specific workshops to help them in their concept refinement and overall autonomous technical understanding.

The competition will consist of up to 10 teams from select universities that were invited to participate in the inaugural competition. These foundational teams will be announced April 2017. The first of three yearly competitions will take place the following spring 2018.



Source: Company Press Release

Design & Development News

