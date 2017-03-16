Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Design & Production
Design & Development
Design & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Design & Production | Design & Development
Design & Development News

German authorities raid Audi offices in dieselgate probe

Published 16 March 2017

German authorities have raided Audi’s offices and homes of several officials over the emissions test cheating scandal by its parent firm Volkswagen.

The authorities allege that Audi engineers and managers might have installed the ‘defeat devices’ in its vehicles, similar to what Volkswagen did.

The raids were conducted on Wednesday, just hours before Audi’s annual press conference.

The move was part of an investigation into 80,000 3-litre diesel engines that were used in Audi and Porsche vehicles, which was sold in the US between 2009 and 2015.

The authorities searched Audi’s headquarters in Ingolstadt, Neckarsulm facilities along with six other unnamed sites. Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg headquarters was also searched.

According to Fortune magazine, the US Department of Justice has accused Audi of developing software to hide excess emissions back in 2012.

The investigation was to identify the individuals who were involved in developing the defeat software and who had also misguided third parties.

Audi’s officials stated that they are fully co-operating with the authorities and the company wants to get to the bottom of the diesel scandal.

The diesel emissions scandal came to light in September 2015, after Audi’s parent company Volkswagen admitted that up to 11 million vehicles had been installed with the ‘cheating software’.

After pleading guilty, Volkswagen will now have to pay about $20bn in compensation and buy-back schemes to car-owners, government fines and investment in transport electrification, zero and low-emission vehicles development.

Audi has also set aside around $1.7bn for the compensation and fines that it might have to pay for the scandal.

By allocating such a provision, the company’s pre-tax profits got reduced by 37% last year to €3bn. Revenues increased by 1.5% to €59.3bn on car sales which increased by 3.6% at 1.87 million.

Image: Audi headquarters in Ingolstadt in Germany. Photo: Courtesy of Andreas Fingas/Wkipedia.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Technology> Automobile Technology
Design & Production> Design & Development

Related Dates
2017> March

Related Industries
Automotive> Automobile technology> Design
Automotive> Automobile technology> Others
Design & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies - Rubber and Plastic Components and Assemblies Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies, established in 1939, is internationally active in custom-made development and manufacturing of rubber and plastic components and assemblies. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers COMAU – Technology in Motion COMAU is a worldwide leader in delivering comprehensive engineering solutions for the automation of manufacturing processes within the automotive and other industrial sectors. We specialise in designing highly flexible systems, as well as integrating products, processes and services that increase efficiency while lowering overall costs. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers Forbo - Conveyor and Processing Belts Forbo Siegling is a worldwide leading manufacturer of conveyor and processing belts made from modern synthetic materials. Forbo Siegling pays special attention to the requirements of the food processing industry – tailoring a special range of HACCP conveyor and processing belts to ensure food is produced, processed and packaged efficiently and hygienically. Forbo Siegling has stood for high quality since 1919. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers EPSON Factory Automation - Developers of Industrial Robots EPSON Factory Automation is a leading provider of high-quality robot systems. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers

Design & Development Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.