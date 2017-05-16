Genesis Motors starts retail deliveries of 2018 G80 3.3T Sport in US

Genesis Motors has started the initial retail deliveries of the new 2018 G80 3.3T Sport in the US.

The 2018 Genesis G80 3.3T Sport delivers the ideal combination of dynamic refinement, performance and distinctly evocative sport styling that further enhances the refined road manner, premium materials and luxurious nature of the Genesis G80 luxury sports sedan—the brand's best-selling vehicle.

Like all Genesis models, the G80 Sport comes equipped with the most comprehensive array of standard safety technology in the midsize luxury vehicle class and includes advanced safety innovations such as Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Driver Attention Alert, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross-traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist and Lane Departure Warning.

With its highly capable 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, the rear-wheel-drive 2018 Genesis G80 Sport (all-wheel-drive also available) redefines the term "luxury sports sedan" thanks to the athleticism of its potent power plant and silky smooth yet responsive 8-speed automatic transmission. Combined with a richly appointed sport-inspired cabin, innovative and user-friendly features/technologies and class-leading standardized suite of safety technologies, the G80 Sport is an unrivaled automotive entry within the mid-luxury segment.

01 ATHLETIC STYLING

Elegant lines, with a dash of sporty flair

02 POWERFUL YET HIGHLY REFINED POWERTRAIN

Responsive and powerful

03 PERFORMANCE-FOCUSED CHASSIS WITH REDUCED NOISE, VIBRATION AND HARSHNESS (NVH)

Dynamic and athletic handling instills confidence

04 ALL-INCLUSIVE SAFETY TECHNOLOGIES

World-class active safety technologies included as standard equipment

05 HIGH-TECH CONVENIENCE AND AMENITIES

Innovative and welcome technologies

06 GENESIS: PREMIER OWNERSHIP EXPERIENCE

The ultimate stress-free luxury vehicle ownership experience

01 ATHLETIC STYLING

As the epitome of the Genesis' design identity called "athletic elegance," the 2018 G80 Sport's bold exterior features a sleek profile and well-proportioned shape, strong front face, taut character lines throughout its muscular body, with minimal overhangs at the front and rear that accentuate the G80 Sport's dynamic and sophisticated character. Like the exterior, the interior features a first-class premium cabin design consisting of high-quality materials and the most spacious cabin in the segment.

Volumes (cu. in.) Genesis G80* BMW 5-Series Mercedes E-Class Audi A6 Lexus GS Pass. Volume 107.7 99 98 98 99 Cargo Volume 15.3 14 13 16 14 Total Int. Volume 123.0 113 111 114 113 EPA Class Large Midsize Midsize Midsize Midsize *Internal Data Source: www.fueleconomy.gov

EXTERIOR DESIGN

The 2018 Genesis G80 Sport asserts its presence with striking exterior styling that prominently features a dark chrome front grille with a unique cross-hatch design and delicately balanced copper accents throughout the vehicle. Its distinctive hexagonal front grille is juxtaposed by unique headlamps with full LED headlights housed within a copper-colored encasement. Rounding out the G80 Sport's sophisticated-yet-athletic front face is a unique sport-design front fascia that integrates a honeycomb lower front air dam and functional side air intakes that channel air around the wheels for improved aerodynamics. Dual split spoke 19-inch dark alloy wheels, featuring a copper bezel on the "Genesis" wheel center cap, round out a truly signature look that distinguishes the G80 Sport from the competition.

To further enhance the vehicle's expressive side profile, a sleek lower rocker panel has been added, along with dark satin trim for the lower section of the doors, surrounding the windows and set within the door handles. These tastefully executed exterior accents are complimented by unique black side mirrors with a smoke-colored turn signal indicator housing that boldly differentiates the G80 Sport's appearance. The sport enhancements continue at the rear of the vehicle with smoke-colored taillights that emit a deep red hue and a sport-design rear fascia with an integrated chrome quad exhaust and a glossy black lower diffuser.

The 2018 Genesis G80 Sport will be available in six captivating paint colors chosen to emphasize this model's aggressive character lines and exterior trim highlights: Casablanca White, Caspian Black, Himalayan Gray, Polar Ice, Sevilla Red and Siberian Ice (late availability).

INTERIOR DESIGN

A sumptuously appointed interior, sport-inspired design aesthetic, uncomplicated and intuitive operation of all controls, superb ergonomics and spacious cabin accommodations have been signature characteristics of the Genesis G80 model since its inception. The 2018 G80 Sport builds upon this exemplary interior design with the addition of driving enthusiast-centric features and trim.

Immediately noticeable are the driver and front passenger sport seats that are both heated and ventilated, supplemented with additional torso and thigh bolstering. This makes them as supportive when navigating a sweeping turn at speed as they are comfortable for everyday driving and long commutes. The torso and thigh bolsters, along with the headrest, feature handsome detailing in the form of contrast stitching—double-stitched on the inner seam, single-stitched on the outer. Copper-accented perforated seating surfaces for both the seatback and seat bottom help to provide welcome ventilation.

Other enhanced G80 Sport interior design features include a thick sport-design steering wheel with contrast stitching; authentic carbon fiber trim for the front of the dashboard as well as the side door; a stylish black suede headliner; sport pedals and an elegant copper Genesis clock affixed on the center of the front console waterfall.

Specifically chosen to be a stylish fit with the available exterior paint hues, interior color choices include black or gray leather (the latter color available exclusively with the Casablanca White, Caspian Black, or Sevilla Red).

02 POWERFUL YET HIGHLY REFINED POWERTRAIN

Engineered to offer the ideal combination of maximum performance and comfort, the 2018 Genesis G80 Sport will not only impress drivers with its responsive power production, but also with its luxury-class refinement and composed operation.

NEW LAMBDA II 3.3-LITER TWIN-TURBO V6 ENGINE

Beneath its distinctive sport exterior, the 2018 G80 Sport is powered by a vigorous 3.3-liter direct-injected twin-turbocharged V6 engine with 365 horsepower and 376 lb.-ft. of torque, the latter figure produced across a wide swath of the powerband from 1,300 to 4,500 rpm (with premium fuel). Featuring an aluminum block and heads, this new Lambda II 3.3-liter T-GDI (Gasoline Direct Injection) engine was developed over the course of a rigorous testing regime focused on overall powertrain responsiveness and efficiency with exemplary durability and reliability. The G80 Sport confidently delivers superior drivability and dynamic performance beyond what one expects from the typical mid-luxury sedan.

To accomplish this, engineers utilized twin single-scroll turbochargers, an air-cooled intercooler as they concentrated on optimizing the engine and transmission synergy for increased low-end torque and reduced turbo lag. An integral turbo and exhaust manifold help to reduce weight while improving durability and exhaust performance. For enhanced powertrain efficiency, an electronic waste gate and thermostat are applied, which also help to improve vehicle responsiveness. Furthermore, an intermediated or middle position lock continuously-variable valve timing (CVVT) enhances intake operation range and operation speed to magnify engine efficiency and performance. This feature is a world's first application on a V6 engine, and helps to reduce pumping loss.

Another unique V6 engine application in the Lambda II engine is the use of sodium-filled exhaust valves to boost performance and efficiency while offering structural reinforcement for improved durability. These lightweight valves feature a hollowed valve stem filled with sodium to improve heat dissipation, thereby lowering the internal chamber temperatures, which allows for more aggressive spark timing. This results in a cleaner and more efficient burning of the fuel within the cylinder, improving power production while simultaneously reducing exhaust emissions.

Beyond outright engine performance, Genesis engineers also made improvements to lower NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) within the powertrain. These include material enhancements and new components within the fuel pump, turbocharger and timing chain systems, along with a next-generation automatic transmission design.

8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

The Genesis G80 Sport benefits from an advanced 2nd-generation 8-speed automatic transmission with driver-invoked SHIFTRONIC® manual gear selection via paddle shifters delivering world-class performance with a smooth rev-matching feature for sublime operation. This next-generation automatic transmission is specially tailored to maximize performance and improve fuel economy. New features include an enhanced torque converter lock-up strategy that allows the torque converter to lock up the clutch between gears two and eight for more spirited performance in aggressive driving situations. An overdrive lock-up torque converter allows for higher fuel economy at freeway speeds, while more optimal control of the torque converter during lock-up has led to improved vehicle acceleration performance. Other design improvements include an overall weight reduction of the transmission and better power transmission efficiency from the engine to the transmission (improved fuel efficiency), more direct control/operation of the solenoid valve body (smoother shifting) and a new integral transmission case design (reduced NVH). Shift-by-wire technology—which does away with any mechanical linkage between the gear selection and the transmission and operates effortlessly via electronic controls—is standard on every G80 Sport.

03 PERFORMANCE-FOCUSED CHASSIS WITH REDUCED NOISE, VIBRATION AND HARSHNESS (NVH)

One look at the Genesis G80 Sport's proportions—a long wheelbase in relation to its compact front and rear overhangs—foretells of the car's handling prowess. And the G80 Sport doesn't disappoint, thanks to well-engineered suspension and steering systems, accompanied by a refined and highly capable platform fortified with exemplary structural rigidity.

HIGH RIGIDITY PLATFORM

The G80 Sport's rigid structure is composed of nearly 52 percent of Advanced High-Strength Steel (AHSS) offering superior dynamic handling performance, world-class NVH levels and exceptional collision performance. In addition, to reduce unwanted NVH from penetrating into the cabin, a double-block engine partition structure with a specially-designed insulator has been added to the firewall/engine compartment, along with a diamond-shaped strut brace system and aluminum shock absorber housings to help increase the platform's structural rigidity and enhance dynamic handling performance. Along with the improved rigidity, noise reduction and crash protection benefits, the use of aluminum in the shock absorber housings has reduced the weight of these components.

ENHANCED BRAKING, STEERING AND SUSPENSION

The G80 Sport employs an impressive braking system to provide the driver with greater confidence in the vehicle's stopping power as well as more communicative brake feel. The braking system consists of 14.2-inch ventilated discs/four-piston fixed monoblock brake calipers up front with a high temperature brake pad and 13.0-inch ventilated discs/single-piston floating brake calipers at the rear. The configuration includes four-sensor/four-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist and Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), the former technology providing maximum braking force when a panic stop initiated by the driver is detected, while the latter system balances the braking force at each wheel when the car is dynamically loaded for better chassis composure and vehicle control for the driver. Along with increased brake disc size and cooling ducts to improve deceleration performance from a high speed, the G80's braking system also employs reinforced brake calipers and a booster tie rod for outstanding system rigidity.

Employing a Rack-Mounted Electric Power Steering with a Variable Gear Ratio (VGR), the G80 Sport's steering system relays crisp and responsive steering feel to the driver with a more natural feel. The VGR adjusts the gear ratios, providing maximum high-speed driving stability and better steering feel at low-to-mid vehicle speeds.

Making the most of the rigid chassis and superlative braking and steering operation is a rear multi-link suspension with optimized five-link geometry and increased suspension travel for a broad range of both dynamic performance and ride comfort. Lateral suspension stiffness and overall ride comfort refinement were top priorities in its dynamic development. The fully-independent, five-link front and rear suspension design increases suspension travel for greater wheel articulation and bump absorption over a variety of road surfaces, while the addition of continuous damping control, exclusive to the Sport trim, provides superior vehicle dynamics and ride compliance.

The G80 Sport includes a tire/wheel package that is exclusive to the model—a striking dual split spoke 19-inch aluminum alloy wheel with a dark alloy finish (19 x 8.5J front; 19 x 9.0J rear) with aggressive P245/40R19 tires up front and wider P275/35R19 tires at the rear.

INTELLIGENT DRIVE MODE

The G80 Sport includes a driver-selectable Intelligent Drive Mode which allows the driver to select between four distinct modes—Eco, Normal, Sport and Snow—depending on driver preferences and/or driving conditions. Each drive mode reconfigures throttle responsiveness, transmission mapping, stability control, suspension and steering for each setting: Eco (maximizes fuel efficiency), Normal (adjusts parameters to optimize comfort), Sport (alters transmission, throttle, steering and i-Driving Mode Integrated Control and the Traction Control System (TCS) while stiffening suspension for maximum all-out performance) and Snow (optimizes tractability in low-traction conditions such as ice or snow). Additionally, the Sport mode is enhanced with improved kick down responsiveness and quicker manual shift gear times for maximum performance and efficiency. Of note, the Intelligent Drive Mode functions seamlessly with the available H-TRAC All-Wheel Drive in G80 Sport vehicles so equipped.

H-TRAC AWD SYSTEM

Developed in collaboration with Magna Powertrain, the Genesis G80 Sport's available H-TRAC All-Wheel Drive is a lightweight system that features an electronic transfer case with active torque control. What's more, thanks to an electronically-controlled multi-plate clutch in the transfer case, torque can be seamlessly and quickly routed to the front wheels for improved vehicle stability in slippery road conditions. Best of all, the H-TRAC AWD system allows for a higher torque distribution range by offering a dual-sport mode that is linked to the Intelligent Drive Mode than competing vehicles within its class that offer an AWD option.

04 ALL-INCLUSIVE SAFETY TECHNOLOGIES

Every vehicle in the Genesis model lineup includes a host of passive and active high-tech safety technologies to provide world-class occupant and pedestrian protection. This segment-leading standardized suite of safety technology includes Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Rear Cross-traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Lane Change Assist (LCA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Driver Attention Alert (DAA), High Beam Assist and Smart Cruise Control with Stop/Start (SCC).

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) with Pedestrian Detection utilizes sensor fusion technology by analyzing data derived from the Smart Cruise Control radar and the Lane Keep Assist camera to detect imminent collision situations to reduce the severity or avoid an incident altogether. When it detects another vehicle or pedestrian, the system warns the driver; if the driver does not act to avoid the impact, the system will apply emergency braking.

Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system uses the forward-facing camera to detect lane departure and works in concert with Lane Keep Assist (LKA), the latter providing a driver-adjustable level of steering assist to help prevent inadvertent lane departure.

Driver Attention Alert (DAA) detects erratic or fatigued driving and helps prevent accidents by analyzing driving patterns. By monitoring the vehicle's position in the lane, along with steering angle, steering torque and driving time, the system can detect inattentive driving and issue an audible warning and message on the instrument display panel to alert the driver.

A further driver alerting method—haptic steering warning system—alerts the driver with a vibration through the steering wheel. Haptic steering warnings can be invoked by the Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) systems.

Another standard safety feature is Smart Cruise Control (SCC) that incorporates convenient stop-start functionality that allows SCC to function down to zero mph in stop-and-go traffic conditions, using the front-grille-mounted radar sensor. SCC enables the G80 Sport to maintain safer, consistent spacing with the vehicle ahead in a variety of traffic situations. The system can also help deploy the Automatic Emergency Braking system should an impending collision be detected with the vehicle ahead.

All G80 Sports also include a multi-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, full LED headlights with Dynamic Bending Light, plus a full-color Head's-up Display as standard. By projecting important information directly onto the windshield, the Head's-up Display significantly reduces driver distraction for improved safety. Projected information includes vehicle speed (mph), turn-by-turn navigation, speed limit, Smart Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, and Blind Spot Detection—the latter parameter is the first to be projected in a head's-up display within the segment.

The G80 Sport includes a total of nine airbags—dual front airbags, driver side knee airbag, front side-impact airbags, rear side-impact airbags and roof-mounted side curtain airbags for the front and outboard rear seat occupants—and pre-active seatbelt system to safely protect vehicle occupants in the event of a collision.

05 HIGH-TECH CONVENIENCE AND AMENITIES

Beyond the performance exterior and sport styling, the G80 Sport comes well equipped with luxury convenience features, advanced technology and first-class amenities not only for the driver, but also the comfort of all passengers. Illuminated door sill plates greet all passengers as they enter the G80's illustrious cabin. The driver is lavished with premium convenience features such as a 16-way power driver seat with an integrated memory system, Qi wireless device charging and a power hands-free smart trunk with auto open. All passengers can enjoy the fresh air from a power tilt-and-slide panoramic sunroof, and if rear seat passengers require protection from the sun, thoughtful manual rear side window shades plus a power rear sunshade are accessible.

PREMIUM LEXICON® AUDIO SYSTEM WITH QUANTUMLOGIC® SURROUND

Every G80 Sport includes the 17-speaker (including 10-inch subwoofer) Lexicon premium surround sound system with QuantumLogic® Surround processing technology that transforms any stereo or multi-channel audio source into a rich and immersive sound experience. The new technology employs an audio algorithm that is designed to mimic the acoustics of the original performance and recording space, identifying individual voices and instruments, and re-authoring these into a precise multi-channel soundstage. Listeners can choose between two distinct surround sound modes: Audience Mode that creates a stereophonic effect that is like the experience of sitting in an audience seat in a concert hall; or On-Stage Mode that places the sound from the musical instruments throughout the cabin. Adding another dimension to the depth of the surround sound experience is Clari-Fi music restoration technology that analyzes and restores lost audio quality from compressed MP3, AAC, radio, playback, streaming and other formats of music files.

HIGH-TECH NAVIGATION SYSTEM & CONNECTIVITY

Residing atop the center stack is a premium AVN 2.0 navigation system with 9.2-inch touchscreen/720P high-definition display—the first of its kind within the segment. Both navigation and the 17-speaker Lexicon surround sound audio system operation can be accessed through the intuitive and easy-to-use touchscreen display. A smart phone can easily be paired with the system, thanks to the integration of Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™. Additional features include Apple's Siri Eyes Free®, Google point-of-interest voice search (through Genesis Connected Services Guidance Package), Gracenote® album art, junction view with lane guidance, advanced voice recognition capability, 64 GB SD card slot for navigation and multimedia, and up to 27 GB of music/image/video storage via USB download.

06 GENESIS: PREMIER OWNER EXPERIENCE

The Genesis G80 Sport, along with all Genesis vehicles, includes an exclusive no-cost consumer-focused program that elevates the luxury vehicle ownership experience. From valet service appointments that can be scheduled using the Genesis mobile app to complementary maintenance and Genesis Connected Services, the Genesis Experience is designed to provide the luxury of allowing better convenience and more efficient use of time for Genesis owners.

3 years/36k miles Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance

3 years/36k miles Complimentary Service Valet

3 years Complimentary Genesis Connected Services (including Connected Care, Remote, and Guidance)

3 years Complimentary SiriusXM® Travel Link (Traffic & Data)

3 years Complimentary Map Care – Annual Map updates

Best-in-Industry Warranty with Enhanced Roadside Assistance and Concierge Services

Every Genesis model offers Genesis Connected Services to provide advanced telematics with seamless connectivity directly into the vehicle with technology like Destination Search powered by Google®, Car Finder, Enhanced Roadside Assistance, and Stolen Vehicle Recovery. With a three year complimentary subscription, Genesis Connected Services further enhances driver and passenger safety with SOS Emergency & Automatic Collision Notification (ACN) to provide peace of mind. Furthermore, Amazon Alexa compatibility allows customers to send remote voice commands such as Remote Door Lock/Unlock and Remote Start with Climate Control directly to the vehicle through Genesis Connected Services and an Alexa-enabled device. Genesis Connected Services can also easily be accessed from the controls located on the center stack, the rearview mirror, the internet through the MyGenesisUSA.com website or via an exclusive Genesis owners' smartphone app, which is now available on smartwatches.

Source: Company Press Release