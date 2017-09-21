Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Design & Production
Design & Development
Design & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Design & Production | Design & Development
Design & Development News

Ford uses Microsoft HoloLens technology to speed up vehicle design globally

ABR Staff Writer Published 21 September 2017

Ford has expanded the use of Microsoft’s HoloLens mixed reality technology to all of its global centers to speed up vehicle design.

Ford designers can now wear a pair of wireless headsets to see several digital designs and parts, as if they were superimposed onto a physical vehicle and will look as though they are physically part of the vehicle.

The technology lets then explore and test different shapes, sizes and textures of future vehicle attributes in minutes and hours instead of weeks and months, which could otherwise be done by creating clay models.

Ford vehicle component and systems engineering vice president Jim Holland said: “It’s amazing we can combine the old and the new – clay models and holograms – in a way that both saves time and allows designers to experiment and iterate quickly to dream up even more stylish, clever vehicles.

“Microsoft HoloLens is a powerful tool for designers as we continue to reimagine vehicles and mobility experiences in fast-changing times.” 

Ford says that it has been piloting the new technology for over a year at its Dearborn studios and now it plans to test this technology across all of its global centres.

When designers wear their headsets and move around an actual vehicle, the Microsoft’s HoloLens accurately scans and maps the environment to render hologram and images from the angle at which the vehicle is being viewed.

And, the system can impose the 3D holographic images of these and features as if these elements are already part of the vehicle. This gives chance for the designers to evaluate the design, make changes and to determine styling options earlier in the development stage.

Ford design manager Michael Smith said: “With HoloLens, we can instantly flip through virtual representations to decide which direction they should go.

“As a designer, you want to show, not just tell. This is much more compelling.”

Other than vehicle design, Ford also says that it is investigating how to integrate HoloLens technology into other engineering development process to further strengthen its competitiveness using virtual reality technologies.

Image: Ford to test Microsoft’s HoloLens technology globally in vehicle design. Photo: Courtesy of The Ford Motor Company.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Design & Production> Design & Development

Related Dates
2017> September

Related Industries
Automotive> Automobile technology> Design
Design & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

IDAC – Engineering Analysis Consultants and Software IDAC is a UK-based company specialising in simulation software and analysis. IDAC is a value-added reseller for a wide range of engineering analysis software, including the full ANSYS simulation suite. It also offers a flexible consulting service to complement its clients' analysis needs through its engineers, who have extensive Finite Element Analysis (FEA) and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) experience. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies - Rubber and Plastic Components and Assemblies Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies, established in 1939, is internationally active in custom-made development and manufacturing of rubber and plastic components and assemblies. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers Trocellen – Cross-Linked Polyolefin Foams for Most Diversified Industries Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers EPSON Factory Automation - Developers of Industrial Robots EPSON Factory Automation is a leading provider of high-quality robot systems. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers

Design & Development Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.