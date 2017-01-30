Ford unveils connectivity upgrade for 2010-2016 vehicles

Ford has said that owners of both Ford and Lincoln vehicles from between 2010 and 2016 without modem access can now be upgraded to the company's connectivity service SmartLink.

Using a simple device that plugs into the OBD II port below the steering wheel, Ford SmartLink will give customers who own 2010 – 2016 model year Ford and Lincoln vehicles that are not equipped with a modem access to:

Smartphone-based remote start, lock and unlock.

4G Wi-Fi hotspot capable of accepting up to eight devices.

Vehicle health and security alerts.

Vehicle location assistance.

Ford Motor Sales and ServiceGlobal Marketing executive vice president Stephen Odell said: “Ford SmartLink will surprise and delight owners of recent model-year vehicles by adding some of today’s most popular connectivity features.

“Offering it through our dealerships is another way to keep us connected with our customers and earn their loyalty.”

SmartLink can be obtained at Ford and Lincoln dealerships starting this summer.

With more than two years of research and development invested, the Ford SmartLink team of engineers, in collaboration with Delphi Automotive and Verizon Telematics, have ensured the technology will work seamlessly with Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

Ford Motor Global Product Development executive vice president and chief technical officer Raj Nair said: “From security to performance, we’ve conducted extensive testing and made a number of improvements to ensure Ford SmartLink enhances the customer experience for our owners."

“We are thrilled to offer this level of convenience and connectivity to our existing customers, extending the value of their vehicles and giving them just one more reason to love their Ford and Lincoln vehicles.”

Source: Company Press Release