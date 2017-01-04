Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Design & Development News

FCA, Google partner on Android-powered Uconnect System Concept

Published 04 January 2017

At CES 2017, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Google are demonstrating a seamless integration of the Uconnect 8.4-inch connected vehicle system featuring Android open-source operating system.

A hands-on concept demonstration of the power of combining Uconnect with Android is on display at CES, Jan. 5-8, inside a Chrysler 300 sedan.
 
FCA is in collaboration with Google regarding the next-generation connected car systems enabled by the power of an open platform and ecosystem of Android.
 
FCA Electrical Engineering head Chris Barman said: “This collaboration with Google has been an extremely beneficial opportunity for both companies to explore how in-vehicle infotainment and connectivity technology continues to evolve, and what it takes to meet consumers’ increasing desire for innovation of information with minimal distraction.

“With Android, we are able to maintain our unique and intuitive Uconnect user interface, all while integrating our easy-to-use systems with Android’s features and ecosystem of applications.”

CES attendees can get one-on-one demonstrations of the Uconnect system powered by the latest version of Android, 7.0 Nougat, which includes core infotainment features such as radio and comfort controls.

The Uconnect and Android integration also enable a system that is built for connectivity and compatibility with the universe of popular Android applications. The demonstration will show a seamless integration with Google Assistant, Google Maps and popular Android apps like Pandora, Spotify, NPR One and Pocket Casts.

Google Android Engineering director Patrick Brady said: “Google is committed to building Android as a turn-key automotive platform that integrates deeply with the vehicle in a safe and seamless way.

“This collaboration with FCA brings together the industry standard for connected car systems with Android to create powerful infotainment systems designed for the digital age.”

To visit the FCA exhibit, #6306, navigate to the North Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Thursday, Jan. 5 – Sunday, Jan. 8.



Source: Company Press Release

