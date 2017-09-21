Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Delphi partners with BlackBerry for autonomous driving operating system platform

ABR Staff Writer Published 21 September 2017

Delphi Automotive has signed a commercial partnership agreement with BlackBerry to provide operating system for its autonomous driving system.

Delphi and BlackBerry QNX will collaborate to bolster software performance and safety in their operating system to advance autonomous driving technology.

Delphi's fully integrated automated driving solution, Centralized Sensing Localization and Planning (CSLP), to launch in 2019, provides car manufacturers and Automated Mobility on Demand (AMoD) a best in class turnkey automated driving solution. The BlackBerry QNX OS for Safety will facilitate Delphi's proprietary Ottomatika software algorithms and middleware, to enhance performance and safety.

"BlackBerry QNX will provide a robust software infrastructure for CSLP and help advance Delphi's autonomous driving system," said Glen De Vos, Delphi senior vice president and chief technology officer.  "Safety in high performance computing systems is paramount to a production ready autonomous driving solution."

"There is no safety without security," said John Wall, SVP and GM of BlackBerry QNX. "With cyberattacks and threats to connected vehicles on the rise, it is imperative that auto manufacturers are provided with software that is safety certified, reliable and secure. This is an area in which BlackBerry QNX excels, and we look forward to the new opportunities this expansion with Delphi will bring."

QNX SDP 7.0 provides high performance and enhanced kernel-level security through an array of features, including microkernel architecture, file encryption, adaptive time partitioning, a high availability framework, anomaly detection, and multi-level policy-based access control. BlackBerry QNX's reliable OS helps guard against system malfunctions, malware, and cyber attacks by implementing a multi-level, policy-driven security model that incorporates best-in-class security technology from BlackBerry. The OS also offers a safety pedigree proven by certification to ISO 26262 ASIL D (the highest level achievable) for automobiles and to IEC 61508 SIL 3 for industrial automation systems, and by compliance with IEC 62304 for life-critical Class III medical devices.



Source: Company Press Release

