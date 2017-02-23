Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Design & Development News

Mercedes-Benz celebrates 50 years of AMG with special editions

Published 23 February 2017

Mercedes-AMG is releasing three special edition vehicles at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland.

The first special edition will be the Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Edition 50, powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 making the normal 550 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque.

The drive system will be rear-wheel drive, transaxle: front engine, transmission at the rear axle, linked via torque tube along with 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The Edition 50 is claimed to have a top speed 316km/h.

Apart from the Edition 50, Daimler is also releasing Mercedes-AMG C63 Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition, Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupé and Cabriolet Night Edition.

These are also limited edition vehicles. Ocean Blue Edition will include C63 S Cabriolet and C63 Cabriolet and will be limited to 150 units worldwide.

Both these vehicles will be equipped with a 4 litre V8 engine with twin turbochargers and direct fuel injection. While the C63 S Cabriolet will have an output of 510hp, the C63 Cabriolet will have an output of 476hp and the torque will be 700Nm and 650Nm, respectively. The top speed of the two vehicles is 250km/h.

On the other hand, the Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupé and Cabriolet Night Edition will be equipped with 3 litre V6 engine with direct fuel injection and biturbocharging.

The two vehicles will produce an output of 367hp and 520Nm of torque, each. The top speed for these vehicles is claimed to be 250km/h.

All Editions can be ordered from 6 March 2017. Mercedes-AMG C 63 Cabriolet and C 63 S Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition, Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC Coupé and Cabriolet Night Edition are expected to reach customers in June this year.

The first units of the Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster Edition 50 are expected to reach customers from July 2017.

Image: Daimler unveils limited edition Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster. Photo: Courtesy of Daimler AG.

