Coyote extends navigation cooperation with Here

Coyote is placing HERE technology at the core of its range of connected services for drivers.

Coyote and HERE Technologies announced that they are further extending and deepening their long-running partnership.

Already a provider of navigation data for the Coyote freemium app, HERE is now also providing its HERE Mobile SDK powering the new navigation engine for the full range of Coyote products, including mobile apps and connected devices.

HERE is also acquiring access to anonymized floating car data (FCD) from Coyote. By integrating this new source of data generated and transmitted by Coyote devices, HERE will further enrich the traffic information it provides to customers, including multiple automakers, across the European road network.

A modern, high-performance, integrated and flexible navigation engine

For its international expansion, Coyote needs to count on a modern, high-performance connected navigation engine. This relies on precise and enhanced road data and integrates reliable traffic information in order to guarantee its users a high-quality driving experience in all regions covered by the system.

Thanks to the hybrid HERE Mobile SDK solution, Coyote will now be offering road map data, route guidance and navigation functions, with or without an Internet connection. The map is downloaded on a smartphone or Coyote device, making it accessible irrespective of network conditions. The solution also integrates regular online updates of maps and real-time traffic conditions in 63 countries, together with voice guidance provided in 50 languages.

Coyote will also use a HERE cloud API to benefit from highly detailed and up-to-date information on the configuration of the road network. This includes in particular slopes, curves, road classifications and speed limits, together with a full range of road signs.

A win-win partnership

To further optimize its traffic information products, HERE is now able to use anonymized floating car data from Coyote, generated by Coyote products.

Coyote devices and applications in use on the road network constantly transmit the GPS coordinates, the direction, the speed and the corresponding timestamp, thus providing precise real-time information about traffic conditions. This source of data will enable HERE to enhance the quality of its traffic information, for the benefit of drivers including all members of the Coyote community.

"HERE's high-performance mapping solutions are extremely reliable and precise. Combined with Coyote's advanced connected services and the data generated by users, they enable us to provide an enhanced, customized driving experience, both in France and abroad,” said Benoît Lambert, Coyote Managing Director.

"Our partnership with Coyote represents a major rollout of HERE Mobile SDK and its range of features to assist drivers with navigation. We are delighted to be able to support Coyote and its users with information about current road conditions to enhance their driving experience,” said Jacques-Etienne Grandjean, VP EMEA Corporate Sales at HERE.

Coyote products integrating the HERE navigation engine and data will be rolled out gradually, starting with the launch of the new version of the Coyote app in Europe in the first half of 2017.

Source: Company Press Release