Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
Design & Production
Automobile Manufacturing Design & Development
Auto Components
Chassis & Suspension Powertrain Paints & Materials
Technology
Automobile Technology Testing
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Leasing & Insurance Supply Chain
Automobile Distribution Fleet Management
Green Technology
Green Vehicles Green Powertrain
Design & Production
Design & Development
Design & Development Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with ABR
Return to: ABR Home | Design & Production | Design & Development
Design & Development News

BMW’s Mini introduces special edition 1499 GT model

ABR Staff Writer Published 13 October 2017

BMW’s Mini has launched a special edition 1499 GT version of the hatchback, inspired by the classic 1275 GT.

Launched in 1969, the Mini 1275 was an upgrade of the 998cc Mini. And, the 1499 GT recalls the original’s styling and low running costs.

The 1499 GT is powered by a Twin Power Turbo three-cylinder engine which produces a power of 102hp and it can reach from 0-60 mph in 10.1 seconds.

Mini will produce only 1499 units of the new car between this November and next February. It is priced at £16,990.

The company will be providing new finance offers to buy this limited edition car. Mini’s Ready Fuel Go offer provides one year’s inclusive insurance with £299 customer deposit and £299 monthly payment.

The car will come in two colours including Pepper White or Midnight Black. In Midnight Black, the car will receive gold side stripes and Pepper White models will feature the same distinctive graphics in black.

Other features include a 17” Track Spoke alloy wheels in Black, dark tinted windows and white indicator lenses. The styling pack also includes John Cooper Works front and rear bumpers, side skirts, a split level spoiler and John Cooper Works door entry plates.

Interiors of the vehicle include multi-function controls, cruise control, a Visual Boost radio with MINI Connected smartphone compatibility and Piano Black interior trim, along with Carbon Black interior details and an Anthracite headlining.

It also includes John Cooper Works Sports seats in Dinamica and leather and JCW badges, a JCW steering wheel in perforated leather with Chilli Red stitching.

Image: BMW launches limited edition Mini 1499 GT. Photo: Courtesy of BMW Group.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Design & Production> Design & Development
Green Technology> Green Vehicles

Related Dates
2017> October

Related Industries
Automotive> Vehicle Manufacturing> Automobiles
Automotive> Automobile technology> Design
Design & Development News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

EPSON Factory Automation - Developers of Industrial Robots EPSON Factory Automation is a leading provider of high-quality robot systems. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers EMAG eldec Induction GmbH - Innovative Specialists for your Heating Task As a globally active company, eldec develops, produces and distributes technologies for induction heating. For curing and tempering, brazing, annealing and shrink-joining, for coating and stripping. Innovative solutions with a multitude of applications – few value added processes can do without eldec. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies - Rubber and Plastic Components and Assemblies Helvoet Rubber & Plastic Technologies, established in 1939, is internationally active in custom-made development and manufacturing of rubber and plastic components and assemblies. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers EMAG – Manufacturing Systems for Precision Metal Components The EMAG Group was the first manufacturer to produce vertical pick-up turning machines and is still the dominant player in the market. Design & Production > Design & Development > Suppliers

Design & Development Intelligence







ABR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Auto Components Design & Production Green Technology Supply Chain Technology
Automobile Distribution Automobile Manufacturing Automobile Technology Chassis & Suspension Design & Development Fleet Management
Green Powertrain Green Vehicles Leasing & Insurance Paints & Materials Powertrain Testing
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© ABR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.