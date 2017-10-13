BMW’s Mini introduces special edition 1499 GT model

BMW’s Mini has launched a special edition 1499 GT version of the hatchback, inspired by the classic 1275 GT.

Launched in 1969, the Mini 1275 was an upgrade of the 998cc Mini. And, the 1499 GT recalls the original’s styling and low running costs.

The 1499 GT is powered by a Twin Power Turbo three-cylinder engine which produces a power of 102hp and it can reach from 0-60 mph in 10.1 seconds.

Mini will produce only 1499 units of the new car between this November and next February. It is priced at £16,990.

The company will be providing new finance offers to buy this limited edition car. Mini’s Ready Fuel Go offer provides one year’s inclusive insurance with £299 customer deposit and £299 monthly payment.

The car will come in two colours including Pepper White or Midnight Black. In Midnight Black, the car will receive gold side stripes and Pepper White models will feature the same distinctive graphics in black.

Other features include a 17” Track Spoke alloy wheels in Black, dark tinted windows and white indicator lenses. The styling pack also includes John Cooper Works front and rear bumpers, side skirts, a split level spoiler and John Cooper Works door entry plates.

Interiors of the vehicle include multi-function controls, cruise control, a Visual Boost radio with MINI Connected smartphone compatibility and Piano Black interior trim, along with Carbon Black interior details and an Anthracite headlining.

It also includes John Cooper Works Sports seats in Dinamica and leather and JCW badges, a JCW steering wheel in perforated leather with Chilli Red stitching.

Image: BMW launches limited edition Mini 1499 GT. Photo: Courtesy of BMW Group.