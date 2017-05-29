BMW M8 sports car set to arrive in 2018

BMW has announced that its new-for-2018 M8 GTE challenger will make its global race debut at next year's Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

The new M8 model will be equipped with classic M features including larger air intakes, modified brakes and sports exhaust with four tailpipes offer significantly increased power and dynamic potential of the car.

BMW M8 and the 8 Series are being developed in parallel and the M8 will be based on 8 Series, with increased track ability and extra portions of dynamic sharpness, precision and agility.

BMW is also developing a race-specific car, BMW M8 GTE, which will help the company return to Le Mans.

BMW Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt said: “The BMW M8 GTE development programme for our Le Mans comeback is in full swing.

“Developing a new racing car is always exciting, and in the case of the BMW M8 GTE the anticipation is that much greater still. We can’t reveal any pictures yet, but I can promise you that the BMW M8 GTE will look spectacular.

“We are planning an initial roll-out for the first half of this year and are looking at giving the car its race debut in the Daytona 24 Hours in late January 2018.”

BMW M8 is based on the upcoming Concept 8 Series that was unveiled at the recently condutec Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este.

With the new concept car, BMW aims to increase its foothold in the luxury car market and claims that the 8 Series will raise the benchmark for luxury coupes in the segment.

The 8 Series coupe is claimed to have been designed to ‘spread low and powerfully’ on the road. The long bonnet is complimented with a flowing roofline that adds a dynamic allure to the car’s flanks and the upward sweep of the concept’s trailing edge offers a crisp conclusion to it rearward flow.

The new concept has been fitted with 21-inch light alloy wheels with sporty and exclusive multi-spoke design and aero elements. The front-end is a sporty, low-slung with kidney grille, slim twin headlights and large air intakes form sporty front-end graphics.

Image: BMW to unveil M8 as part of 8 Series concept. Photo: Courtesy of BMW Group.