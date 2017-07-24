Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
BMW 7 Series Edition 40 Jahre unveiled

Published 24 July 2017

BMW has unveiled the limited run 7-Series Edition 40 Jahre before September's Frankfurt Motor Show.

The vehicle commemorates the 40th anniversary of the model and will be restricted to only 200 units globally. 

It is expected to be commercially available from this October.

As a limited edition, the company will only produce about 200 units, which will be tailor-made as per customers’ specifications. Production of this new limited edition series will take place at its Dingolfing plant. This is claimed to be the very plant at which this luxury sedan series were first made back in 1977.

The new 7 Series will be available in four, six, eight and twelve cylinder engines with additional plug-in hybrid for the four cylinder variant and electric assistance for the V12 engine variant.

The 200 units of the 7 Series will come in colours Frozen Silver metallic and Petrol Mica metallic. The interiors of the series will range from BMW Individual full leather trim Merino fine grain in the colour combination Smoke White/Cohiba or Smoke White/Black with hand woven piping in Smoke White harmonises perfectly with the BMW Individual Alcantara Smoke White roof liner.

In this series, BMW stated that it has introduced its driver assistant system which can take control of the steering, along with lane guidance assistant. The steering and lane guidance assistant can be activated up to 210km/h and lane guidance assistant can be activated at speeds between 70 and 180km/h.

The 7 Series comes with BMW Connected, the personal digital mobility assistant that offers networking technology, facilitating connectivity between vehicle and devices such as smartphones, smartwatches through an Open Mobility Cloud.

The German luxury carmaker claims that for the first time it is introducing its gesture control. The Driving Experience Control feature offers the ADAPTIVE mode which helps the vehicle to adaptively orient to driving style and prevailing road conditions.

Image: BMW to launch new 7 Series Edition 40 Jahre. Photo: Courtesy of BMW Group.

