BMW, Mobileye to crowdsource real-time data for self-driving

BMW and Mobileye have agreed to crowd-source high definition (HD) maps for self-driving as part of efforts to make autonomous driving reality.

Under the deal, Mobileye’s Road Experience Management (REM) data generation technology will be introduced in newly developed BMW Group models entering the market in 2018.

Data will be collected in real-time data from BMW’s vehicles equipped with camera-based Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) technology.

The collected data can play an important role in enabling autonomous driving through high definition (HD) maps, according to BMW.

Data collected from BMW’s models can also integrated with data from several other manufacturers, resulting in a large scale data which can further be used Mobileye’s Global RoadBook (GLRB).

This data can be used for updating HD maps with highly accurate localisation capabilities. This feature is being claimed as critical for autonomous vehicles, so that they can identify and update changes in near real-time speed.

BMW says that the data collected from the cameras will be delivered in compressed formats of about 10kb per kilometre and shall be processed by Mobileye’s EyeQ processors and software, which can identify valuable information.

It can also be used to include dynamic layer to current and future navigation maps, which can allow, its customers to access real-time information on traffic density, road hazards, weather conditions and other helpful information.

BMW Development Board of Management member Klaus Fröhlich said “This announcement demonstrates that our partnership is rapidly bringing innovation to market to allow customers to benefit from the latest technology.

“At a strategic level, this announcement makes it clear how our cooperation with Mobileye leverages our investment stake in HERE. The data of future BMW vehicles will enrich the quality of maps and services for everyone.

“Furthermore, this represents a significant step towards introducing the BMW iNEXT with its features of highly automated driving in 2021 as well as creating a leading ecosystem around HERE’s Open Location Platform leveraged by swarm data from millions of vehicles across the world.”

Mobileye chairman and chief technology officer Amnon Shashuas said: “We welcome the opportunity to take this next step in our relationship with BMW Group. Camera-based ADAS systems are already making the roads safer.

“Global RoadBook is an initiative to utilize data from these cameras to create the high-definition maps required to make the next generation of autonomous driving a reality, in an inclusive way which will create an industry standard.”

Image: The new BMW 5 Series at BMW Welt. Photo: Courtesy of BMW Group.