Bentley unveils details of Flying Spur V8 S Black Edition

Bentley Motors has unveiled full details of the new Bentley Flying Spur V8 S Black Edition, which offers an even darker take on the already edgy V8 S 4 door sedan.

The exteriors and the interiors of the vehicle have been designed to reflect its sporting character.

On the outside, the sedan’s headlights and tail lamps have a dark tint and black bezels. The radiator and window surrounds, headlight washer cups and door-handle inserts also have a black gloss finish.

The 21” Alloy wheels for the vehicle can be customised to buyer’s choice. Buyers can also choose between black or red painted brake calipers.

On the inside, the Flying Spur has a single tone with bold and contrasting stripes of stitched leather hide. This forms the frame for the four seats’ central panel and runs up all the way to headrests.

It also comes with Piano Black veneer and a three-spoke Sport Plus steering wheel as a standard. The interior can also be customised as per buyers’ requirements with a full range of colours and colour splits.

Flying Spur V8 S Black Edition is powered by a 4.0 litre V8 engine which delivers power output of 528PS (521bhp) and 680Nm (502lb/ft) of torque.

The vehicle is claimed to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds or 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds. It can achieve a top speed of 306 km/h (190 mph).

The raw power produced from the engine is delivered to the rear wheels using an all-wheel drive system with 40:60 rear-biased torque split for a sure-footed, engaging drive in all road and weather conditions.

Image: Bentley Motors launches new Flying Spur V8 S Black Edition. Photo: Courtesy of Bentley Motors.