Design & Development News

Jaguar Land Rover, AT&T, and more companies join 5GAA board

Published 29 May 2017

The 5G Automotive Association has elected a few new board members, including AT&T, Jaguar Land Rover, NTT DOCOMO and Samsung Electronics.

Continuing members AUDI AG, BMW Group, China Mobile, Daimler AG, Ericsson, Ford, Huawei, Intel, Nokia, SAIC Motor, Vodafone Group and Qualcomm Incorporated will be joined by AT&T, Jaguar Land Rover, NTT DOCOMO and Samsung Electronics.

The election of AT&T, Jaguar Land Rover, NTT DOCOMO and Samsung Electronics as Board members will strengthen the position of 5GAA as a global, cross-industry association of automotive, technology and telecommunications companies. It reflects the diversity of 5GAA's membership, both in terms of geographical spread and expertise.

The Chairperson, is Christoph Voigt (Audi) and the Vice Chairperson is Thierry Klein (Nokia), both elected to their second term. The Board of the Association renewed the mandate of the outgoing Executive Committee: Dino Flore (Qualcomm) will continue to serve as Director General, Markus Dillinger (Huawei) as Secretary, and Fathi Arafat Husein El-Dwaik (BMW) as Treasurer. The Board also confirmed the appointment of elected Working Groups Chairs and Vice-Chairs.

"We are very pleased that AT&T, Jaguar Land Rover, NTT DOCOMO and Samsung Electronics have joined the 5GAA Board," said Christoph Voigt, Chairman of the 5GAA Board. "With their global footprint and diverse expertise, they will contribute to further connect communication and automotive industry to develop end-to-end solutions for future mobility and transportation services."



Source: Company Press Release

