Aston Martin’s DB11 Volante returns

British sports car-maker Aston Martin has launched the DB11 Volante, which is powered by a new 4.0-litre twin-turbo 510PS V8 engine.

The DB11 Volante joins Aston Martin’s DB11 Coupe, which was launched last year. The new car is claimed to combine both a sports car and a grand tourer.

The automatic transmission system is supported by 3-stage powertrain and chassis modes. It is claimed that the convertible has been designed to run smoothly across various road conditions and weather conditions.

Aston Martin president and CEO Andy Palmer said: “For many of our customers, indeed many generations of Aston Martin customer, the Volante has always offered something very special: a unique combination of elegant style, innate sporting ability and sensory engagement that lifts it above other open-top cars.

“The new DB11 Volante captures those qualities perfectly and promises the kind of pleasure and enjoyment that can only come from driving an open-top Aston Martin”.

Visually, the DB11 Volante resembles the DB11 Coupe in terms of the single-piece aluminium bonnet.

As a convertible, the hood is made from an 8 layered fabric with the latest mix of acoustic and insulations materials. It takes 14 seconds to lower and 16 seconds to completely close the hood at a speed of 31mph. The new hood is claimed to provide 20% increase in the volume of the car, compared to DB9 Volante.

Aston Martin claims to have tested the new vehicle’s roof mechanism at extreme conditions. The company’s engineers have tested the roof more than 100,000 times in special weather chambers designed to simulate some of the harshest environments. The number is estimated to equal to an average use of 10 years, conducted within a month’s time.

Aston Martin chief technical officer, Max Szwaj said: “The challenge of creating a convertible car is retaining structural and dynamic integrity. To protect the former you need strength and rigidity, but to preserve the latter you need to keep weight to a minimum.

“With the DB11 Volante we have maximised the advantages of the DB11’s all-new bonded structure to underpin our new Volante with a structure that’s 26kg lighter and 5 per cent stiffer than its predecessor. The result is a truly magnificent car. One that combines greater performance and agility with increased comfort, refinement and interior space for occupants and their luggage.”

The vehicle has been priced at £159,900 in the UK, €199,000 in Germany and $216,495 in the US. First deliveries of the DB11 Volante are expected to start in the first quarter of 2018.

Image: Aston Martin introduces new DB11 Volante Convertible Sports GT. Photo: Courtesy of Aston Martin.