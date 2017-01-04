Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Design & Development News

Argus unveils Qualcomm-powered automotive cyber security solution

Published 04 January 2017

Argus Cyber Security has unveiled a new integrated solution to improve security capabilities of connected vehicles.

The solution features Argus Connectivity Protection suite and the highly-integrated Qualcomm Snapdragon 820A processor, a product of Qualcomm Technologies.

The Argus Connectivity Protection suite is designed to help detect and prevent advanced cyber-attacks from penetrating and compromising vehicular infotainment and telematics units.

Together, Argus and Qualcomm Technologies will provide a critical layer of defense designed to guard against code execution vulnerabilities and other exploits, while helping to support the secure and private use of connected automotive technologies.

The solution and its cross-platform operating system capabilities (compatible with Linux, QNX, Android and more), will be on display at the Qualcomm Technologies Automotive booth, located in the North Hall, #5609,  during CES 2017.

Qualcomm Technologies product management vice president Nakul Duggal said: "Argus' decision to include our Snapdragon 820A processor into its Connectivity Protection suite is a natural fit.

"Securing connected components from potential intrusions is paramount, and we look forward to having the Snapdragon 820A processor play a key role in making that goal a reality."

Argus offers comprehensive solution suites and services built by a team of experts with decades of experience in both cyber security and the automotive industry.

Committed to helping its customers stay ahead of threats, Argus provides truly innovative solutions based on multiple pending and granted automotive patents and the largest dedicated automotive cyber security research team in the industry.

Argus' award winning research team stays ahead of the pack with current and future cyber threats to ensure the company remains on the cutting edge.

Argus marketing vice president Yoni Heilbronn said: "Having Qualcomm Technologies provide OEMs and Tier 1s with an advanced, ready-to-embed, automotive cyber security solution is another proactive step that Argus is taking to make it easier to defend against cyber threats today, and long into the future.

"It is critical that best-in-class, multi-layered cyber security solutions are embedded into the connected vehicles of tomorrow. Integrating the Snapdragon 820A processor with our solution will go a long way in supporting our mission to protect every car and commercial vehicle on the road from hacking."



Source: Company Press Release

